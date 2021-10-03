ONGC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Graduate Trainee Posts at www.ongcindia.com before 12 October. Check here for details

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Graduate Trainee. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of the commission.ongcindia.com But you can apply online till 12 October. The application process has been started from 22nd September.

A total of 313 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 18 posts of civil, 39 posts of electrical, 5 posts of electronics, 31 posts of mechanical, 32 posts of instrumentation, 7 posts of transport officer, 19 posts of geologist, 15 posts of chemist and 5 posts of programming officer, among others. Contains multiple positions. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of marks obtained in GATE 2020, educational qualification and interview.

in terms of qualifications ONGC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Candidate should have Bachelors / Masters degree of Engineering in relevant field. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should not be more than 30 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. The educational qualification is different for all the posts, so candidates can check the official notification for detailed information.

Candidates can apply online for recruitment to the posts of Graduate Trainee in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on the official website ongcindia.com till 12 October. To apply, candidates belonging to General / EWS / OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Check official website for more details.

