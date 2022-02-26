ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia filmmaker Kamal R Khan taunted PM Modi by referring to the surgical strike

Filmmaker Kamal R Khan is often in the news for his statements. In the midst of the UP assembly elections, Kamal Khan had said that he would never return to India if the BJP government was again formed in Uttar Pradesh. People had pulled up on social media for this statement of Kamal Khan. Now once again Kamal R Khan has taken a jibe at PM Modi by referring to the surgical strike.

Kamal Khan took a jibe at PM Modi: In fact, amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Kamal R Khan wrote on Twitter that Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev wrote that the Russian attack on Ukraine is wrong. In India, if someone even asks about the authenticity of the fake surgical strike, the devotees call him a traitor. In response to this tweet of Kamal Khan, a user named Manveer Singh wrote that we have faith in our army and we will always stand by it, only ignorant dare to call it fake.

Attack on Modi government: On Manveer’s reaction, Kamal Khan wrote that “I call the surgical strike fake, which happened only in the dreams of Modi ji and his devotees.” Apart from this, while attacking the Modi government, Kamal Khan wrote in another tweet that “countryman today has become 1 dollar = ₹ 78! Which was ₹ 54 in the government of Manmohan Singh ji in 2013! Meaning you have lost almost 30% of your wealth in the love of Modi ji without doing any business and doing any mistake. Dollar will soon reach ₹80. Congratulations on a bright future.”

People’s reactions: Now people are giving their feedback on this tweet of Kamal Khan. A user named Abhinav Karan wrote that ‘Who asked for your opinion from you? Anyway, as you said, if Yogi ji wins again, you will leave India, so your view doesn’t matter. The user named Sarv wrote that ‘can understand that you felt very bad when India did the surgical strike.’

A user named Deepak Bhartiya wrote that ‘KRK sir, if you are in Dubai then what are you worried about. You will have dollars, come to India and enjoy a lot. Let there be 1000 rupees for one dollar, we want Modi and you have any problem?’

A user named Shikhar Singh wrote that ‘Who cares about your opinion?’ A user named Shyam wrote that ‘he is a dollar, keeps on fluctuating, there is no KRK which will always be of 2 rupees.’ A user named Akash wrote, ‘If you had studied finance, you would not have become a traitor.’ A user named Amit Kasana wrote that ‘whether the dollar may be of lakhs’. In India, only rupee runs.