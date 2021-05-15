Online Application Starts from 16 May onwards

(*16*) Application Starts from 16 May onwards





UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @ukmssb.org for 70 vacancies. Examine utility course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

UKSSB X-Ray Technician Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Employees Choice Board (UKSSB) has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of X-Ray Technician. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts by way of the prescribed format on or earlier than 14 June 2021. The web course of for a similar will begin from 16 May onwards.

A complete of 70 vacancies can be recruited by way of this recruitment course of. The candidates making use of for the aforesaid posts have to be between the age group of 18 to 42 years. The candidates can examine this notification to recruit eligibility, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Essential Dates:

Notification Launch Date: 14 May 2021

Graduation of submission of on-line utility: 16 May 2021

Final date for submission of on-line utility: 14 June 2021

Final date for submission of utility payment: 14 June 2021

UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

X Ray Technician – 70 Posts

UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: The candidate have to be intermediate handed together with Science from a acknowledged college of Uttrakhand Madhyamik Training Council or its equal. The candidate ought to have an authorized diploma of X-Ray Technician/know-how from a state medical school and Uttarakhand Paramedical Council.

UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021 Wage – ₹44,900/- to Rs, 1, 42, 400/-

Obtain UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

(*16*) Application – to start out quickly

Official Web site

apply for UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply on-line at ukmssb.org from 16 May to 14 June 2021. All candidates are suggested to take a printout of the appliance for future reference.

UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021 Application Course of