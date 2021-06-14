Online Applications invited for Fire Engineer Posts, Apply online from 15 June @sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Notification Launched for Fire Engineer Posts @sbi.co.in. Verify software course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: State Financial institution of India (SBI) has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of Fire Engineer in opposition to the commercial quantity CRPD/SCO-FIRE/2020-21/32. candidates can apply to the posts via the online mode from 15 June 2021 onwards at sbi.co.in. The final date of software submission is 28 June 2021.

The candidates who’ve already utilized from 22 December 2020 to 27 January 2021 in response to our revealed commercial needn’t apply once more and their candidature can be thought of legitimate for recruitment of Engineer (Fire).

Essential Dates:

Graduation of submission of online software: 15 June 2021

Final date for submission of online software: 28 June 2021

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Fire Engineer – 16 Posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: BE (Fire) from Nationwide Fire Service Faculty (NFSC), Nagpur OR B.Tech / B.E. (Security & Fire Engineering) OR B.Tech / B.E. (Fire Know-how & Security Engineering) OR B.Sc. (Fire) from UGC recognised college/ AICTE authorized establishment or Equal 4-year diploma in fireplace security from UGC recognised college/ AICTE authorized establishment OR Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) OR Ought to have accomplished Divisional Officers Course from Nationwide Fire Service Faculty (NFSC), Nagpur.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Wage – 23700 – 980/7 – 30560 – 1145/2 – 32850 – 1310/7 – 42020

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

The choice can be based mostly on shortlisting and interview.

Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling minimal qualification and expertise is not going to vest any proper in a candidate for being referred to as for an interview. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Financial institution will resolve the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an satisfactory variety of candidates, as determined by the Financial institution, can be shortlisted for interview. The choice of the Financial institution to name the candidates for the interview shall be closing. No correspondence can be entertained on this regard. The shortlisted candidates can be referred to as for an interview.

Interview: The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks within the interview can be determined by the Financial institution. No correspondence can be entertained on this regard.

Advantage listing: Advantage listing for choice can be ready in descending order on the idea of scores obtained within the interview solely. In case multiple candidate scores the cut-off marks (frequent marks at cut-off level), such candidates can be ranked based on their age in descending order, within the advantage listing.

Obtain SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Apply Online

Official Web site

The right way to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit functions via the online mode on or earlier than 28 June 2021. After submitting the online functions, the candidates can take a printout of the appliance for future reference.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Utility Charge – Rs. 750/-