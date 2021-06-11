[Online Sand Booking] AP Sand Sale Management Registration 2021



AP Sand Sale Management: AP Sand Sale Management and monitoring system has been launched by the state authorities of Andhra Pradesh. sand.ap.gov.in has been managed by the Andhra Pradesh mineral improvement company restricted. AP Sand Sale Management SSMMS portal could make the effectiveness within the sand sale administration within the state. AP Sand sale administration additionally offers the nice high quality of sand to the folks. It may present the sand to all the shoppers, stakeholders on the inexpensive course of. It may additionally assist in prevention of exploitation of rivers and atmosphere and likewise elevated the revenue of the federal government.

Newest Replace: Expensive Prospects, GSWS licensed Aadhaar (18 years or older) is necessary to register as a consumer on AP Sand or to buy sand. Due to this fact, please guarantee that your particulars are correct in your Aadhaar profile however not in GSWS, in any other case we request you to confirm.

1: It may present the service of buyer’s registration. Prospects can register themselves on-line with out visiting the involved workplace.

2: Prospects additionally register their autos on the Andhra Pradesh sand sale administration.

3: The shoppers can straightforward observe their orders on this portal.

4: It may additionally present the real-time details about the stockyard and availability of the sand amount in state.

5: It may present the ability of inter-state sand transport actions.

6: It may additionally present data associated to the sand order.

SSMMS Login| Registration: On-line Sand Reserving in Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Sand supply and Sand reserving

It’s a very systematic course of to ship the sand. It may contain the varied on-line processes comparable to:

Registration course of for the applicant.

Shopper log in by means of registered ID and the password.

Order and the cost course of for the shoppers.

Stockyard loading course of for the shoppers.

Sand supply course of for the shoppers.

There are some factors to be remembered earlier than on-line registered and reserving on Andhra Pradesh sand sale administration:

By solely the web mode client can register and reserving the sand.

Firstly, shoppers can do the registration and after that they’ll place their sand order.

The shoppers have to be of 18 years or above to purchase sand.

Customers will need to have legitimate adhaar card earlier than inserting their order for purchase and sale of the sand.

The shoppers will need to have stuffed all of the genuine data within the utility kind.

For the final shoppers the next data have to be stuffed comparable to:

Cell variety of the final shoppers.

Private particulars of the final shoppers.

Tackle particulars of the final shoppers.

And the opposite required particulars of the final shoppers.

For the majority shoppers the next data have to be stuffed comparable to:

Cell variety of the majority shoppers.

Tackle of the majority shoppers.

GST variety of the majority shoppers.

And the others particulars of the majority shoppers.

After the profitable registration within the on-line sand portal the sand reserving can be potential.

How you can do buyer’s registration in AP Sand Sale Management| SSMMS

AP Sand Sale Management For common client registration:

Step 1: Go to to the official web site of the Andhra Pradesh mineral improvement company restricted.

Step 2: On the house web page, it’s important to click on on the ‘’common buyer registration’ ’choice, In case you are not already registered.

Step 3: In case you are already registered, it’s important to enter the cell quantity , after that OTP can be despatched on the cell quantity.

Step 4: After that it’s important to enter the OTP ship in your cell quantity after which it’s important to click on on the ‘’submit’’ choice.

Step 5: Now it’s important to enter the aadhaar quantity

Step 6: After that it’s important to fill the appliance kind with mandatory particulars comparable to:

Identify of the applicant.

District of the applicant.

Rural and concrete space of the applicant.

Gram panchayat and ward of the applicant.

Municipality of the applicant.

Tackle and the door no. of the applicant.

Village of the applicant.

Home no. of the applicant.

E mail ID of the applicant.

Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’tick’’ choice within the verify field.

Step 7: After that it’s important to click on on the ‘’register’’ choice and proceed to sand order.

AP Sand Sale Management For bulk client registration:

Step 1: Go to to the official web site of the Andhra Pradesh mineral improvement company restricted.

Step 2: On the house web page it’s important to click on on the ‘’bulk client registration’’ choice.

Step 3: Now it’s important to enter the cell quantity, after that OTP can be despatched on the cell quantity.

Step 4: after that it’s important to enter the OTP ship in your cell quantity after which it’s important to click on on the ‘’submit’’ choice.

Step 5: Now it’s important to enter your ‘’GST no.’’ after which it’s important to click on on the ‘’ get GST particulars’’ choice.

Step 6: After that registered deal with can be seem in your display screen comparable to:

Identify of the corporate – as per the GST.

Commerce identify of the corporate – as per the GST.

Cell variety of the corporate– as per the GST.

Tackle of the corporate – as per the GST.

Step 7: After that it’s important to fill the appliance kind with mandatory particulars comparable to:

Identify of the applicant.

District of the applicant.

Rural and concrete space of the applicant.

Gram panchayat and ward of the applicant.

Municipality of the applicant.

Tackle and the door no. of the applicant.

Village of the applicant.

Home no. of the applicant.

E mail ID of the applicant.

Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’tick’’ choice within the verify field.

Step 8: After that it’s important to click on on the ‘’register’’ choice and proceed to sand order.

How you can verify the standing of the registration in Andhra Pradesh sand sale administration

Step 1: Go to to the official web site of the AP Sand Sale Management| SSMMS.

Step 2: Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’ registration’’ tab.

Step 3: After that it’s important to click on on the ‘’customersregisteredlink’’ choice.

Step 4: After that registered checklist can be appeared, it’s important to search your identify by registered cell no.

Step 5: Now you possibly can verify your registration standing.

SSMMS

How you can Ebook sand on-line in AP sand sale administration?

Step 1: Go to to the official web site of the of AP Sand Sale Management SSMMS.

Step 2:On the house web page it’s important to click on on the ‘’onlinesandbooking’’choice.

Step 3: Now it’s important to enter the login ID and password and click on on the ‘’login’’ choice.

Step 4: After that it’s important to click on on the ‘’submit’’ choice.

AP Sand Sale Management For common client sand order:

Step 1: Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’sand order’’ choice after which new fields can be seem on the display screen.

Step 2: After that it’s important to choose the next from the checklist:

Sort of labor.

Sort of the development.

Dimension of the development.

Current required sand amount.

Step 3. Now it’s important to enter a supply deal with:

Identify of the applicant.

District of the applicant.

Rural or city space of the applicant.

Mandal / municipality of the applicant.

GP / ward of the applicant.

Tackle and pin code of the applicant.

Step4. After that it’s important to choose inventory yard district, inventory yard identify, out there amount, sand value and the sand value particulars.

Step5. Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’ continuepayment’’ choice after which it’s important to click on on the ‘’onlinepayment’’ choice.

Step6. After that two cost methodology can be seem in your display screen ‘’SBI’’ and ‘’PAYU’’ choice.

Step7. Click on on the pay choice.

AP Sand Sale Management For bulk client sand order:

Step1. Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’ship order’’ choice after which new fields can be seem on the display screen.

Step2. After that it’s important to choose the next from the checklist:

Sort of labor.

Sort of the development.

Dimension of the development.

Current required sand amount.

Step3. Now it’s important to enter a supply deal with:

Identify of the applicant.

District of the applicant.

Rural or city space of the applicant.

Mandal / municipality of the applicant.

GP / ward of the applicant.

step4. After that it’s important to click on on the ‘’submit’’ choice to your bulk registration profitable.

step5. Applicant will look forward to the division approval.

step6. Now it’s important to verify the order standing by means of in your account.

step7. After the approval of your order, it’s important to have to make the cost.

step8. It’s important to click on on the ‘’ bulkorderreferenceno.’’ choice.

step9. Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’ cost’’ choice.

step10. After that two cost methodology can be seem in your display screen ‘’SBI’’ and ‘’PAYU’’ choice.

Step11. Click on on the pay choice.

How you can verify the AP Sand Sale Management reserving order

step1. Go to to the official web site of AP sand sale administration.

step2. A homepage can be seem on the display screen, click on on the ‘’reserving’’ choice.

step3. Now it’s important to Click on on the ‘’trackyourorder’ ’after which click on on the search choice.

step4. After that it’s important to login to the positioning by enter the order ID within the field.

step5. Click on on the ‘’getstatus’’ choice.

step6. Now enter the legitimate cell no. and observe your standing.

How you can register sand automobile in Andhra Pradesh sand sale administration

step1. Go to the official web site of the AP Sand Sale Management| SSMMS.

step2. Click on on the ‘’registration’’ choice on the homepage.

step3. Now a listing come on the house web page, click on on the ‘’vehicleregistration’’ choice.

step4. Enter all the mandatory particulars like:

Automobile no. of the applicant.

RC particulars of the automobile.

Tackle of the applicant.

Engine no. of the applicant.

Cell no. of the applicant.

step5. Click on on the ‘’register’’ choice.

step6. Now you efficiently registered.

How you can verify the automobile registered checklist on-line

step1. Go to the official web site of the AP Sand Sale Management| SSMMS.

step2. A homepage can be showing on the display screen, now click on on the registrations choice.

step3. Click on on the ‘’ vehicleregisteredlist’’ choice on the checklist.

step4. Now enter your automobile quantity.

How you can verify the inter-state order element in AP sand sale administration

step1. Firstly, go to the official web site of the AP Sand Sale Management.

step2. A house web page can be seem on the display screen, click on on the ‘’inter–statesandtransportation’’ choice.

step3. Now a listing can be seem by which it’s important to click on on the interstate order particulars choice.

step4. Now inter-state sand order particulars can be seem in your display screen.

How you can observe the inter-state order in Andhra Pradesh sand sale administration

step1. Go to the official web site of the AP Sand Sale Management.

step2. Click on on the ‘’inter–statesandtransportation’’ choice.

step3. An inventory can be seem in your display screen, click on on the ‘’inter–statetrackorder’’ choice.

step4. Now the small print appeared in your display screen.

How you can verify the inter-state order receipt in AP Sand Sale Management

step1. Go to the official web site of the AP Sand Sale Management.

step2. Click on on the ‘’inter–statesandtransportation’’ choice on the homepage.

step3. An inventory can be seem on the display screen click on on the ‘’inter–state sand transportationreceipt’’ choice.

Now enter the next particulars comparable to: Shopper data of the applicant. Order data of the applicant. Building web site/supply deal with of the applicant. Now enter the captcha code and click on on the register button. Now receipt can be seem on the display screen.

How you can print the receipt in AP Sand Sale Management| SSMMS

step1. Go to the official web site of the sand reserving system of Andhra Pradesh.

step2. Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’inter–statesandtransportation’’ choice on the house web page.

step3. A brand new checklist can be seem in your display screen and click on on the ‘’inter–statereceiptre–print’’ choice.

A brand new web page can be showing on the display screen. Enter the all mandatory particulars like: Order ID of the applicant. Cell no. of the applicant. ID Sort of the applicant. ID no. of the applicant. Click on on the search choice you’re going to get the copy of the receipt.

How you can verify the sand report in Andhra Pradesh sand sale administration

step1. Go to the official web site of AP Sand Sale Management| SSMMS.

step2. After that it’s important to click on on the experiences choice on the homepage.

step3. Now a brand new can be seem on the display screen after which it’s important to choose the ‘’dates’’.

step4. After it’s important to click on on the ‘’search’’ choice.

step5. Now report can be seem in your display screen.

How you can verify the inventory yards particulars on-line in AP sand sale administration

step1. Go to the official web site of the sand reserving system of Andhra Pradesh.

step2. Now it’s important to click on on the assistance choice on the house web page.

step3. After {that a} new checklist seems on the display screen click on on the ‘’stockyarddetails’’ choice.

step4. Now it’s important to choose your ‘’district’’ from the checklist.

step5. After that particulars of the stockyard can be showing on the display screen.

How you can apply for bulk sand if already registered

step1. Click on on the ‘’existinguser’’ choice in case you already registered.

step2. Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’login’’ choice and enter your consumer ID and password.

step3. After that it’s important to click on on the ‘’newapplication’’ choice.

step4. Now it’s important to enter all the mandatory particulars comparable to:

Identify of the applicant.

District of the applicant.

Rural and concrete space of the applicant.

Gram panchayat and ward of the applicant.

Municipality of the applicant.

Tackle and the door no. of the applicant.

Village of the applicant.

Home no. of the applicant.

E mail ID of the applicant.

Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’tick’’ choice within the verify field.

step5. After that it’s important to add the paperwork and click on on the ‘’submit’’ button.

How you can obtain the AP Sand Sale Cell app

Step1. Go to to official web site of the AP Sand Sale Management to obtain the cell app.

Step2. On the house web page you might have go to menu bar choice.

Step3. Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’cell utility consumer guide’’ choice.

step4. Now it’s important to learn the data and are available on the again to the house web page.

Step5. After that it’s important to obtain the appliance in your telephone.

Step6. Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’APsand’’ choice.

step7. Click on on the ‘’set up’’ choice and register on it to make use of the app.

Or

Step1. Firstly, go to the google play retailer in your cell phone.

Step2. After that it’s important to click on on the search bar and enter the appliance identify.

Step3. Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’search’’ choice.

Step4. After that it’s important to click on on the ‘’obtain’’ choice.

Step5. Now it’s important to set up the app in your cell phone.

How you can obtain the AP Sand Sale transporter cell app

Step1. Go to to official web site of the AP Sand Sale Management| SSMMS to obtain the cell app.

Step2. On the house web page you might have go to menu bar choice.

Step3. Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’cell utility consumer guide’’ choice.

step4. Now it’s important to learn the data and are available on the again to the house web page.

Step5. After that it’s important to obtain the appliance in your telephone.

Step6. Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’sandtransporter’’ choice.

step7. Click on on the ‘’set up’’ choice and register on it to make use of the app.

Or

Step1. Firstly, go to the google play retailer in your cell phone.

Step2. After that it’s important to click on on the search bar and enter the appliance identify.

Step3. Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’search’’ choice.

Step4. After that it’s important to click on on the ‘’obtain’’ choice.

Step5. Now it’s important to set up the app in your cell phone.

How you can register for contractor in AP Sand Sale Management| SSMMS

step1. Firstly, go to the official web site of Andhra Pradesh sand sale administration.

step2. On the house web page it’s important to click on on the ‘’contact or registration’’ choice.

step3. Now it’s important to fill the next particulars comparable to:

For firm / agency /company particulars:

Enter the GST quantity.

After which it’s important to enter the OTP quantity.

Enter the pan card quantity.

Company identify.

Company deal with.

Cell quantity.

Enter the password.

For private particulars of the applicant:

Enter the contact individual identify.

Enter the alternate cell quantity.

Enter the e mail id.

After which enter the OTP for confirm.

Tackle for the communication:

District of the applicant.

Mandal of the applicant.

GP/ ward of the applicant.

Tackle of the applicant.

Monetary particulars of the applicant:

IFSC code to get the financial institution particulars.

Financial institution identify.

Financial institution department identify.

Sort of account.

Financial institution aacount quantity.

Financial institution go ebook / cancelled cheque add.

step4. Click on on the ‘’ register’’ button.

How you can view inventory yard locator in AP Sand Sale Management

step1. Go to the official web site of AP Sand Sale Management| SSMMS.

step2. Now it’s important to click on on the ‘’stockyardlocator’’ choice.

step3. After which it’s important to select the space radius on the km sliders.

step4. Now all the extra particulars of the situation like telephone quantity for the situation, location map can be seem in your display screen.

Contact: for grievances: – [email protected]

For the technical queries: – [email protected]

Toll free quantity: – 14500, 939050370, 9390503705

For any question remark under, our group will resolve it as quickly as potential. You’ll be able to bookmark our web site gadgetclock for the newest updates.