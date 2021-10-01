Only $37. Get a full year of PlayStation Plus for

Anyone who owns a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 should consider becoming a PlayStation Plus subscriber—it’s one of the best deals in gaming, after all. Thankfully, if you’re not currently a subscriber or want to extend your membership, you can get a year of PS Plus at Anneba for $37 by using a promo code. VergePSPLUS at checkout. Once subscribed, you’ll be able to take advantage of a variety of benefits including 100GB of cloud storage, online multiplayer, exclusive member discounts, and free monthly titles. If you have a PS5, you’ll also be able to play select PS4 games like God of war And the last of us Via PS Plus Collection. Our verge-However, the exclusive deal is only valid until October 3rd, so you’ll want to hurry up.

PlayStation Plus (annual subscription) A PlayStation Plus subscription allows PS4 and PS5 owners to play online games, download free titles each month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. Currently, Eneba is offering ledge Readers 12 Months Membership for $37 with Promo Code VergePSPLUS.

If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, the Sony WH-XB900N offers many of the same features as newer, more expensive models like the WH-1000XM4—including USB-C charging, touch-based controls, and 30 hours . Battery life – at a fraction of the cost. The wireless, noise-canceling headphones also offer integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and though their noise cancellation won’t be as effective as Sony’s flagship models, if you’re just trying to drown out, midrange The on-ear should still suffice from some of the noise around you. Normally $248, the wireless, noise-canceling headphones are currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $148, their best price of the year.

Sony’s WH-XB900N Sony’s midrange noise-canceling headphones offer touch-based controls and plenty of bass, perfect when it’s time to jam to your favorite tunes.

The versatile Lenovo Yoga 9i was recently spotted as one of our favorite alternatives to the newly announced Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and is currently available at Best Buy for $1,200, its lowest price since June. In our review of the 9i, my colleague Monica Chin mentioned how impressed she was by the powerful speakers, solid battery life, and excellent performance afforded by this flexible 2-in-1, even if the design is getting a bit stale. The discounted 14-inch model on offer here comes with an 11th-generation Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The 1080p touch display is powered by Intel Iris XE graphics and comes packaged with its own stylus.

Lenovo Yoga 9i The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a portable, convertible laptop with standout audio and a garish stylus.

If you’ve been taking your time investing in an OLED TV, your time has finally come. Right now, LG’s 65-inch C1 OLED is currently available for just $1,800, its lowest price ever at Best Buy and Amazon. In addition to the ultra-thin design seen on most OLED panels, the C1 offers a wide array of advanced technical specifications. The 4K panel’s 120Hz refresh rate and support for both FreeSync and G-Sync technologies make it a great choice for gaming, and four HDMI ports mean you don’t have to rely on a switcher or receiver to connect all your devices Will have to Immediately. LG’s webOS software provides access to most streaming services — aside from the Discovery Plus — while the fourth-gen Alpha 9 processor ensures quick performance across the board. If you prefer a larger model, the 77- and 83-inch models are also on sale on Amazon for $2,997 and $5,297, respectively.

LG C1 OLED (65-inch) This 65-inch OLED panel from LG has a list of notable features. In addition to 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, the TV offers access to a variety of streaming services, including Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and Disney Plus. The C1 also uses HDMI 2.1 as well as three USB ports for powering peripherals.