Only 45% of Democrats want Biden as their 2024 nominee; just 50% of Republicans want Trump: poll



A new national poll suggests that less than half of Democrats want President Biden to be their party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

And a CNN poll released Sunday also suggests that Republicans are divided over whether former President Donald Trump should be their standard-bearer in the next White House race.

According to the poll, 45% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents believe Biden should be their 2024 presidential nominee, with 51% saying they should be replaced.

Fifty percent of Republican voters and GOP-leaning independents say they think Trump should be their president in 2024, while 49 percent say the party should choose someone else.

There is a lot of talk and speculation about whether the President will run for re-election in 2024. Biden made history in 2020 when he became the oldest person to be elected president. If he runs for re-election in 2024 and wins, Biden will be 82 in his second term and 86 at the end of his second term.

When asked about his plans for 2024 at his first official press conference last March, Biden said, “My answer is yes. I plan to run for re-election. That is my expectation.”

He said in an interview with ABC News in December that “if I was healthy I would be where I am now, if I was healthy I would run again.”

Since leaving the White House about 13 months ago, Trump has repeatedly flirted to run the White House.

In a November Gadget Clock interview, Trump said he would “probably” announce his 2024 plan after the 2022 midterm elections, and reiterated that “many people will be happy with his decision.”

In a separate poll, 58% of respondents said they were waiting for the 2024 presidential election, while 41% said they feared it.

The CNN survey was conducted by SSRS, an independent research organization, from January 10 to February 6. Margin plus or minus 3.6 percentage points for the overall error of the survey.