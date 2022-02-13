World

Only 45% of Democrats want Biden as their 2024 nominee; just 50% of Republicans want Trump: poll

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Only 45% of Democrats want Biden as their 2024 nominee; just 50% of Republicans want Trump: poll
Written by admin
Only 45% of Democrats want Biden as their 2024 nominee; just 50% of Republicans want Trump: poll

Only 45% of Democrats want Biden as their 2024 nominee; just 50% of Republicans want Trump: poll

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A new national poll suggests that less than half of Democrats want President Biden to be their party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

And a CNN poll released Sunday also suggests that Republicans are divided over whether former President Donald Trump should be their standard-bearer in the next White House race.

According to the poll, 45% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents believe Biden should be their 2024 presidential nominee, with 51% saying they should be replaced.

Biden says he’s running in 2024, but the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are coming to the NH

Fifty percent of Republican voters and GOP-leaning independents say they think Trump should be their president in 2024, while 49 percent say the party should choose someone else.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question and President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, October 22, 2020. (AP Photo / Mori Gash, Pool)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question and President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, October 22, 2020. (AP Photo / Mori Gash, Pool)
(AP)

There is a lot of talk and speculation about whether the President will run for re-election in 2024. Biden made history in 2020 when he became the oldest person to be elected president. If he runs for re-election in 2024 and wins, Biden will be 82 in his second term and 86 at the end of his second term.

When asked about his plans for 2024 at his first official press conference last March, Biden said, “My answer is yes. I plan to run for re-election. That is my expectation.”

READ Also  In Russia election results, online votes alienate Putin opponents

He said in an interview with ABC News in December that “if I was healthy I would be where I am now, if I was healthy I would run again.”

Since leaving the White House about 13 months ago, Trump has repeatedly flirted to run the White House.

CONROE, TX, USA - January 29: Former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd at a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, TX on Saturday, January 29, 2022. President Trump is holding rallies, continuing his message of electoral fraud and calling for the election to be canceled. (Photo by Sergio Flores / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CONROE, TX, USA – January 29: Former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd at a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, TX on Saturday, January 29, 2022. President Trump is holding rallies, continuing his message of electoral fraud and calling for the election to be canceled. (Photo by Sergio Flores / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In a November Gadget Clock interview, Trump said he would “probably” announce his 2024 plan after the 2022 midterm elections, and reiterated that “many people will be happy with his decision.”

In a separate poll, 58% of respondents said they were waiting for the 2024 presidential election, while 41% said they feared it.

The CNN survey was conducted by SSRS, an independent research organization, from January 10 to February 6. Margin plus or minus 3.6 percentage points for the overall error of the survey.

#Democrats #Biden #nominee #Republicans #Trump #poll

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Noura-wrestling took place during the debate on tax in the Parliament of this country, there were kicks and fights between MPs, marshals were also beaten up

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment