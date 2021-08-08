Only in New York, Kids: Maureen Dowd Interviews Cindy Adams

When Donald Trump was president, the world should have been Cindy Adams’s oyster.

Forgive me for this reference, but she seemed destined to be the Ben Bradlee to Mr. Trump’s J.F.K.

The White House had come onto her turf. The chief executive was her old pal. Mr. Trump was the first tabloid president, a creature of the New York gossip columns. That was the litter box in which he sharpened his claws and perfected his media sorcery.

Ms. Adams, who attended all three of Mr. Trump’s weddings and covered both of his divorces as if they were Watergate, seemed the best positioned to get scoops out of the new president.

She stood next to him at Trump Tower on election night in 2016. He reminded her of what the notorious lawyer Roy Cohn had told her back in the 1970s: “One day this kid is going to own New York.”