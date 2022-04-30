‘Only Salman Khan’s box office on Eid’, megastar trending on Twitter! ‘Only Salman Khan’s box office on Eid’, megastar trended on Twitter!

Entertainment

11 hours ago
For this reason fans are writing on Twitter. Sumit Kadel wrote in a tweet, ‘Salman Khan made a festival at the box office on Eid.. Eid belongs to him only.. Duration!!’ One user wrote,

“#Eid turned out to be a big day for the box office, just because of Salman Khan’s megastardom he set such standards for the festival that audiences can’t expect anything other than a #SalmanKhan film on this day.” ‘

In this way fans are remembering Salman Khan on this Eid. On the workfront, Salman Khan is all set to thrill fans with Tiger 3 next year.

According to reports, Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing a negative role in the film. Where this film is one of the most awaited films to be released next year. Fans are now expressing their excitement for Tiger 3 as the release of the film is exactly one year away.

Fans have taken social media by storm as the countdown begins for their favorite star’s film. They are trending the hashtag ‘Tiger Roars in 1 Year’ on Twitter. Katrina Kaif is going to be seen once again in this film with Salman Khan.

