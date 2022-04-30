‘Only Salman Khan’s box office on Eid’, megastar trending on Twitter! ‘Only Salman Khan’s box office on Eid’, megastar trended on Twitter!
Sumit Kadel wrote in a tweet
For this reason fans are writing on Twitter. Sumit Kadel wrote in a tweet, ‘Salman Khan made a festival at the box office on Eid.. Eid belongs to him only.. Duration!!’ One user wrote,
User’s Tweets
“#Eid turned out to be a big day for the box office, just because of Salman Khan’s megastardom he set such standards for the festival that audiences can’t expect anything other than a #SalmanKhan film on this day.” ‘
remembering on eid
In this way fans are remembering Salman Khan on this Eid. On the workfront, Salman Khan is all set to thrill fans with Tiger 3 next year.
Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing a negative role
According to reports, Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing a negative role in the film. Where this film is one of the most awaited films to be released next year. Fans are now expressing their excitement for Tiger 3 as the release of the film is exactly one year away.
‘Tiger roars in 1 year’ are trending
Fans have taken social media by storm as the countdown begins for their favorite star’s film. They are trending the hashtag ‘Tiger Roars in 1 Year’ on Twitter. Katrina Kaif is going to be seen once again in this film with Salman Khan.
