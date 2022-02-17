Onlyfans Model Kristin Elise Claims She Lost Cheerleader Job Due To Photo Leak On Social Site University Also Dismissed – Onlyfans Model Kristin Elise Claims

Adult website OnlyFans model Christine Elise has claimed that she lost her job as a football team’s cheerleader after nude photos of her were leaked on the social networking site Reddit. Christine Ellis was dismissed from university due to an illness as a teenager.

Christine Ellis was the cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts in the National Football League. Nude OnlyFans photos of Alice were shared on Reddit. Christine Ellis was sacked as a cheerleader at the end of the American football season after photos went viral.

Christine Ellis believes that she lost her cheerleader job because of nude photos leaked. Model Christine Ellis has been suffering from fibromyalgia since the age of 15. Due to this disease, she could not sit in one position for a long time.

Because of this he had to skip lectures in the university. He was eventually sacked by the university. It took doctors two years to catch Christine Ellis’s illness, as she looked perfectly healthy from the outside.

This disease affected not only his body but also his mental health. However, in an interview to Mirror in the year 2021, Christine Ellis claimed that she has been pain free for the last 4 years. She considers herself blessed that she was able to recover from this serious illness.

Christine Ellis, a resident of Austin, Texas, has a huge fan following on social media and OnlyFans. According to Alice, she has been sharing her modeling pictures on the website (OnlyFans) since its launch in 2016.

Model Ellis said, ‘I received an email from the National Football League after my nude pictures were leaked. It was written in the email that I have been fired from the cheerleading team. My heart broke after reading the email.’

Christine Ellis said, ‘The National Football League (NFL) is very ‘conservative’. They do not allow nude modeling of their cheerleaders. The leak of such pictures means that my hopes of returning as a cheerleader have suffered a major setback.

Despite being fired by the Indianapolis Colts, Christine Ellis has great respect for the NFL. He has no regrets about what happened to him.

She said, ‘I will not take this matter forward as I violated their rules and guidelines. Ultimately it’s my fault. However, after being fired, I was disappointed as I had to give up my cheerleading and dancing career.