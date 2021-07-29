Onstage, the Pen Is Usually Duller Than the Sword

But keep your satirical hands away from my Edith! Her achievement is in many ways superior to that of James, given the hostility towards the female writers of her day; certainly, she sold him more than he did. More than that, his real feelings about the Fullerton affair speak with a seriousness and acuteness far greater than the play can dramatize. Although she was hesitant whether her brief experience of physical passion had helped her as a human – she wrote that Fullerton had woken her “from a long lethargy” in which “a whole side of me. was asleep “but also that his life was” better before “she knew him – there is no literary confusion. Upon exiting the case, she produced” Ethan Frome “.

This superlatively dark novel provides “Mr. Fullerton ”with one of his best moments, which the playwright puts together perfectly. When a newspaper reports that a high school girl at home was killed in a sleigh accident, Posy (Myka Plunkett) immediately bursts into tears and explains that the girl is the girl who “could have been” hers. Instead, she was the child of a man Posy once loved but rejected because serving Wharton offered a better life.

Although Posy is an invention, readers of “Ethan Frome” will immediately recognize the story of the sleigh accident from the climax of the novel. In this, Undeland and “Mr. Fullerton” have something very right about writing: the cruelty of stealing a writer, who steals reality (even someone else’s) for material. .

It is this cruelty that is lacking elsewhere here, and also in other fundamentally sympathetic portraits of literary artists. In Sarah Ruhl’s play “Dear Elizabeth,” based on Bishop’s correspondence with Lowell, the poets simply read each other, which is sometimes charming but almost never dramatic. In Matthew Lopez’s “The Inheritance” EM Forster is reduced to a kind grandfather to new generations of homosexuals. The reverse problem defeats Poe in several pieces about him, including one titled “Red Eyes in Havre de Grâce”: he’s so mad you can’t imagine he has the energy available to even find a way to find it. ‘a single rhyme for “never again”, let alone. 18.