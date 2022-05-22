Ontario leaders continue campaigning over long weekend

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Ontario’s occasion leaders are again on the marketing campaign path right this moment — a few of them just about — as they attempt to spherical up voters forward of the election.

Progressive Conservative Chief Doug Ford will cease in cottage nation on the second day of the Victoria Day long weekend, earlier than going door-knocking within the driving the place Liberal Chief Steven Del Duca is in search of election.

Ford is attempting to carry on to Vaughan-Woodbridge, the place Progressive Conservative candidate Michael Tibollo beat Del Duca within the final election.

Del Duca, in the meantime, is in Thunder Bay, Ont., the place he’s to go to native companies earlier than assembly with the chief of Fort William First Nation.

He’s travelling barely farther south later within the day to Sudbury, the place he’ll converse in regards to the opioid disaster.

NDP Chief Andrea Horwath, sidelined by a current COVID-19 prognosis, will seem in Toronto to make an announcement about Niagara Area.

Inexperienced Chief Mike Schreiner, who additionally got here down with COVID-19, will maintain a digital panel about native farms and grocery costs.