Ontario police watchdog opens investigation into woman reportedly trampled by mounted officer

11 seconds ago
A civil watchdog in Ontario announced Sunday that it was investigating reports of a 49-year-old woman being seriously injured when a Mount Toronto police officer allegedly trampled on her during a government crackdown on protesters in Ottawa.

A press release from the Special Investigation Unit said, “On Friday, February 18, at 5:14 pm, a conversation took place between a Toronto Police Service officer and a 49-year-old woman on Rido Street and Mackenzie Avenue” (SIU).

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may result in the death of a person, serious injury, sexual assault, and / or the firing of a firearm.

The agency also announced that it was examining reports of non-lethal firearms being fired at individuals by Vancouver Police Department officials who were brought in to help clear the long-running “Freedom Convoy” protest. No serious injuries were reported from the projectiles, but the SIU requested that anyone contact them.

Canadian clergy rebuke Trudeau for calling for emergency law, other ‘oppressive measures’

Horses are brought to disperse the crowd in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 18, 2022.

(Steve Russell / Toronto Star)

Six investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the cases, the SIU further explained, and requested that anyone with video or other information of the incident be called online or at 1-800-787-8529.

The video of a woman apparently being driven by a police horse during a protest against the Vaccine Mandate in the Canadian capital was widely circulated online on Friday. Rumors spread on social media after the incident that the woman had died from the encounter, although such reports have been proven wrong.

READ Also  Menace, as a Political Tool, Enters the Republican Mainstream

“We respect the oversight process and will always co-operate fully,” Ottawa Police tweeted a statement regarding the SIU’s investigation.

Canada’s Freedom Convoy: European Parliament member compares Trudeau to communist ‘dictator’

Toronto Police told Gadget Clock Digital, “Now that the SIU has ordered them, we are not allowed to comment until the SIU has completed their investigation.”

Police walk through a crowd in Ottawa, Ontario "Freedom caravan"

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

The Ottawa Police Service said Sunday that 191 people have been arrested so far in connection with the protests. Of those arrested, 103 were charged and the main charges were mischief and obstruction. Of the rest, 89 were released on the condition that “their presence with a border is not permitted” and others were released unconditionally. So far, 57 vehicles have been towed.

Ottawa police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

