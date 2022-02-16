World

Ontario premier Doug Ford echoes Canadian truckers’ complaints: ‘Everyone’s done with this’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford Freedom convoy protesters have been seen echoing the argument that Canadians must respect “democracy and freedom and liberty.”

“There are rebels here, and there are hard-working people who just don’t believe in it, and it’s their choice,” Ford said Tuesday in protest of the Canadian nation’s vaccine mandate. “It’s about democracy and freedom and liberty. I hate what the government says to anyone. We just have to get out of it and move on and protect jobs.”

Ford and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore on Monday announced the end of power limits between most internal organizations and Ontario. Vaccine Passport System Will end March 1. Four other Canadian provinces – Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Prince Edward Island – said last week that they were lifting some coronavirus restrictions.

The announcement came after Ford declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to protests at the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Canada and Detroit and Ottawa. Ontario is the largest province in Canada by population.

Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’: TD Bank seizes accounts including $ 1.1 million for trucker protests

Ford addressed the public on Tuesday, saying the world “just has to move on” from such national coronavirus restrictions.

READ Also  Harry Reid Memorial in Vegas Drawing Nation’s Top Democrats – Gadget Clock

“Everyone’s done with it, like, we’re done with it,” Ford said of the power limit. “Let’s start moving forward carefully. The world is over, let’s move on.”

“We just have to be careful, we have to make sure we wash our hands and move on.”

The Canadian trucker is not ‘intimidated’ by Trudeau’s ‘scary tactics’

Regarding the vaccine, Ford said that no matter how many boosters a person receives, they can still be infected with COVID-19.

“We also know that it doesn’t matter if you have one shot or 10 shots, you can still catch COVID-19,” he said.

Trudeau’s Declaration ‘Bypasses the Democratic Process’: Civil Liberties Expert

“You see the Prime Minister, he has triple shots and I know hundreds of people, including three shots, who caught COVID-19, we just need to be careful, always make sure we wash our hands and move on.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Received both a jab of the vaccine in the summer as well as a booster shot on January 4th. He announced He tested positive for coronavirus January 31.

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (C) commented on the protest against the truck drivers' mandate during a press conference on February 14, 2022 in Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Canada. - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for rare-use emergency powers on February 14, 2022. To end the trucker-led protest against the Covid Health Regarding, police arrested 11 people "Firearms cache" Blocking a border crossing with the United States. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Images)

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (C) commented on the protest against the truck drivers’ mandate during a press conference on February 14, 2022 in Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Canada. – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for rare-use emergency powers on February 14, 2022. To end the trucker-led protest against the Covid Health Regulatory, the police arrested 11 people after blocking a border crossing with the United States with 11 “storage of firearms”. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by DAVE CHAN / AFP via Getty Images)

READ Also  NJ Breaks Its Daily COVID Case Record for 3rd Straight Day – Gadget Clock

The trucking freedom convoy left Vancouver for Ottawa in late January to protest the federal government’s vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers. Protests with Canadians demanding the end of the local and federal coronavirus mandate soon spread to other parts of the country.

Trudeau this week called for an emergency law that would give the Canadian government the power to ban public gatherings, restrict travel, and require businesses like the To Company to act on government demands. The Canadian government has also announced that banks could seize protesters’ bank accounts without the use of a court order.

“This is Canada, this is supposed to be a free country,” Joachim McNick, 83, told Gadget Clock this week. “We have the right to protest” and “now we are being denied a place to protest.”

Toronto-Dominion Bank Freedom Convoy froze two personal bank accounts in support of the protesters, including a 1.1 million.

