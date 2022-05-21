World

Ontario storm: Brampton woman dead after hit by a tree – Toronto

A woman has died after being hit by a tree whereas out strolling in Brampton in the course of the Saturday afternoon thunderstorm.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police stated a woman was strolling when a “giant tree” struck her round 1:30 p.m. She was transported to a native hospital, in line with police.

On the hospital she succumbed to her accidents and was pronounced dead.

GTA, Southern Ontario feeling results of extreme thunder storm

Brampton, together with a lot of the GTA, is reeling from a thunderstom that hit Southern Ontario.

“Atmosphere Canada meteorologists are monitoring a very harmful thunderstorm able to producing damaging wind gusts, as much as toonie measurement hail and heavy rain,” a warning from the company posted Saturday stated.

Peel Regional Police stated reside hydro poles had fallen on a automobile with its passengers nonetheless inside in Mississauga. The drive additionally stated hydro strains had been down “and on fireplace” in Brampton.

Peel police reported a tree had fallen on a home and truck within the Howden Boulevard and Hillpark Path space of Brampton. “Quite a few” visitors lights had been reported as malfunctioning.

© 2022 World Information, a division of Corus Leisure Inc.


