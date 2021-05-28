ONV Cultural Academy to reconsider award given to #MeToo accused Vairamuthu after backlash

The ONV award given to Vairamuthu is under reconsideration after many neatly-known cinema personalities criticised the decision to honour the Tamil poet-lyricist, who turned as soon as accused of sexual harassment by multiple women people in 2018 on the tip of India’s #MeToo.

In a assertion issued on 28 Can also, the chairman of the ONV Cultural Academy Adoor Goaplakrishan acknowledged jury is reconsidering the award. Adoor is a neatly-known director within the Malayalam film alternate.

The award, constituted within the memory of late legendary poet ONV Kurup, is given to poets from Malayalam and completely completely different Indian languages by the ONV Cultural Academy and contains a money prize of Rs 3,00,000 and a quotation.

The winner of the award turned as soon as chosen by the jury, which included Malayalam College vice chancellor Anil Vallathol and poets Alankode Leelakrishnan and Prabha Varma.

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu turned as soon as amongst different people who voiced their opposition to the respect awarded to Vairamuthu on Wednesday (26 Can also).

With out taking his title, the 33-year-old actor wrote on Twitter that the poet ONV Kurup is ‘our satisfaction.’

She additional acknowledged that ONV’s contribution as a poet and lyricist is incomparable and the minds and souls of different people have benefitted by ONV’s work.

Parvathy acknowledged that this is the motive it’s a good distance disrespectful to give an award in his title to any particular person who has been accused of sexual assault. In her Instagram submit, the actor acknowledged Vairamuthu’s title and questioned the committee which awarded him, although he has been accused of sexual harassment by 17 women people.

The actor additionally weighed in on the work vs artist debate, asserting that for her the humanity of the particular individual rising the work is the fully factor that issues.

Right here is Parvathy’s submit

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who turned as soon as among the many women people who accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment, thanked Parvathy for elevating her exclaim.

Thanks a ton to the ladies people who’re speaking in reinforce.#parvathythiruvothu pic.twitter.com/TKXXf4MQD2 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) Can also 27, 2021

Actor Geetu Mohandas posted, “An award within the title of one in every of our supreme literary determine shouldn’t scuttle to a selected individual accused by 17 women people of sexual harassment . In unity with you @chinmayisripaada”

Writer-filmmaker Anjali Menon had additionally questioned the ONV Literary Award completely different committee.

ONV Sir’s title resounds with deep sensitivity, dignity and respect for any Malayalee. Due to this fact very bothered to remember that ONV Academy has chosen an alleged perpetrator (generally known as out by 17 women people) for the #ONVAward. Are these the values they rejoice? https://t.co/Y87dOIcGfj — Anjali Menon (@AnjaliMenonFilm) Can also 27, 2021

Vairamuthu has denied the allegations levelled towards him, calling them “totally misleading” and “motivated”.

