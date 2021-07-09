Oops moment happened with Sapna Choudhary while dancing on stage, watch VIDEO | Oops moment happened with Sapna Choudhary while dancing on stage, watch VIDEO

New Delhi: Sapna Choudhary, who has traveled from Haryanvi dancer to Bollywood actress, may now give much less stage performance than before. But his fans are still crazy about his every performance, the videos of his old stage shows keep going viral on social media. Now such a video of him has surfaced in which something like this happens with Sapna Choudhary while dancing on stage (Oops moment with Sapna Choudhary) which you would not have even imagined.

Situation handled in a wonderful way

In this video, Desi Queen Sapna Choudhary (Haryanvi Dance Video) is seen dancing in her own style. While dancing, she has shown amazing dance moves. With this, such passion has been shown that people will not get tired of praising him. While dancing in this video, Sapna’s balance deteriorates and she falls. Seeing what happened after this, you too will be convinced of the dream. Watch this VIDEO…

amazing agility

In this video we can see how Sapna falls in the beach dance and as soon as the audience expresses her concern, at that very moment Sapna continues her dance with the same agility. On this, his audience encourages him with applause.

Has given many hit songs

Let us tell you that Sapna Chaudhary has given recognition to Haryanvi songs in the whole country. Even after years, many of his hit songs remain on the lips of the people. He has given superhit dance numbers like Teji Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal, Gajaban Pani, Sulfa, Chhori Bindass, English Medium Padhi, Teri Nachi Nachoon Soo. After this she also became a part of ‘Bigg Boss’ and made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Dosti Ke Side Effects’.

