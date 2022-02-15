OP Rajbhar and Arvind Rajbhar protested during nomination in Varanasi, then people gave such reactions up election

Entertainment

15 seconds ago
During the nomination of Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi’s Shivpur assembly, people have taunted on social media when OP Rajbhar was opposed.

OP Rajbhar, president of the Samajwadi Party’s ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, faced opposition during the nomination of Arvind Rajbhar, the candidate of Varanasi’s Shivpur assembly. Arvind Rajbhar along with his father Omprakash Rajbhar had come to file his nomination. During this, the lawyers strongly opposed him.

On seeing OP Rajbhar and his son Arvind Rajbhar, the lawyers raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram. Along with this some people also used abusive words. In response Omprakash Rajbhar’s supporters raised slogans of ‘Jai Akhilesh’. After the nomination, OP Rajbhar alleged that the supporters of BJP have committed indecency. He demanded protection from the District Election Officer.

OP Rajhar tweeted that today in Varanasi court premises, SP-SubhaSP alliance candidate Dr. Arvind Rajbhar from Shivpur Vidhansabha reached for nomination, then BJP goons were already present in Kali Kot and indecency with me and the candidate in the premises. They were ready to do it and were publicly threatening to kill both of us. The way people are driving the BJP from village to village by voting for the SP alliance on issues like inflation, unemployment, education, health, electricity etc. I demand the Election Commission to take immediate action against such goons.

Now on social media, OP is reacting to this tweet of Rajbhar. A user named Siddharth Rai wrote that they were all lawyers Rajbhar ji. Guess from this what will be the result. Consider defection, there is still time.

A user named Pradeep Pandey wrote that giving a speech sitting on a TV channel does not get votes. Get down on the ground and face the questions of the public, then you will know what your existence is. You want to avoid the questions of the public by taking the name of BJP, the public will ask questions at every turn, answer the questions, why do you hide your face by taking the name of BJP?

A user named Sher Bahadur wrote that BSP and BJP people are suffering due to the solidarity of all backward leaders. A user named Ranjit Roy wrote that such indecency and public hooliganism can happen with a public representative, then think what can happen to the common man. Don’t even expect that there will be some justice. Directly the Election Commission should intervene for the safety of Omprakash Rajbhar ji.

A user named Manu wrote that the amount of joy this event should be celebrated is less. A user named Thakur Alok Singh wrote that it should not have been killed like this, I condemn it in strong words.


