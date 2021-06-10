OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, monthly earnings, and more revealed

The status of Free Hearth has opened the doorways for avid players to soak up bellow materials introduction and streaming.

OP Vincenzo is a neatly-identified YouTuber who performs within the Heart East location and is neatly-known for his highlights and montages. He at the moment crossed the 6 million designate. And within the remaining 30 days, he has obtained 150okay subscribers and 9.73 million views combined.

This text appears to be at OP Vincenzo’s Free Hearth ID, stats, Okay/D ratio, and a type of minute print.

OP Vincenco’s Free Hearth ID and stats

His Free Hearth ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has been featured in 21319 squad video video games and has bettered his foes on 3533 occasions, affirming a get ratio of 16.57%. He has eradicated 76177 opponents and retained a Okay/D ratio of 4.28.

The participant has 299 first-voice finishes in 1727 duo suits, approximating a get share of 17.31%. With 5058 kills, he has sustained a Okay/D ratio of three.54.

Lastly, the bellow materials creator has 1152 solo video video games in opposition to his identify and remained unbeaten in 103 of them, leading to a get ratio of 8.94%. OP Vincenzo has 2867 frags, upholding a Okay/D ratio of two.73.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has 44 Booyahs in 585 ranked squad video video games, identical to a get share of seven.52%. He has registered 2261 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 4.18.

The YouTuber has participated in 9 duo suits nonetheless is but to triumph in a single recreation. He has secured 25 kills for a Okay/D ratio of two.78.

Current: The stats listed right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re space to commerce because the bellow materials creator continues to play more video video games in Garena Free Hearth.

Earnings

Vincenzo’s estimated earnings

As reported by Social Blade, Vincenzo’s month-to-month YouTube earnings are estimated to be within the vary of $2.4K – $38.9K. On the an an identical time, the approximations for the yearly earnings are anticipated to be spherical $29.2K – $467.3K.

YouTube channel

Vincenzo started his YouTube breeze again in December 2018. And since then, he has most steadily churned out bellow materials spherical the rapid-paced battle royale title. He has amassed larger than 6.1 million subscribers and over 403 million views combined.

Readers can click on right here to go to his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Customers can click on this hyperlink to breeze to his Instagram handle.

