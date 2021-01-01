Opener Shikhar Dhawan: Watch the video of Shikhar Dhawan sweating in the net before IPL 2021 UAE leg

Highlights The first round of the Indian Premier League 2021 took place in India

Dhawan scored the most runs in the first half of IPL 2021

Shikhar did not get a place in the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup

New Delhi

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been dropped from the T20 World Cup squad, has started preparations for the second half of IPL 2021 in Dubai. Dhawan is playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Shikhar, the highest-scoring left-handed batsman in the current IPL season, recently led Team India on a tour of Sri Lanka but did not find a place in the 15-man Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup. The World Cup will be held in the UAE and Oman this year.

Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram account on Friday in which he is seen practicing batting. He captioned the video, ‘Surma.’ A Punjabi song is playing in the background of the video. After watching this video of Dhawan, a fan wrote in the comment box, ‘We will miss you in the World Cup.’ Another user wrote, ‘Gabbar is back.’



In the first half of IPL 2021, Dhawan scored 380 runs in 8 matches. His batting average, meanwhile, was over 54. He scored more than 134 strike rates. Shikhar also scored 3 fifties.

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan has also been selected in the opener for the T20 World Cup. Ishaan can also play in the team as a wicketkeeper. It was rumored that Dhawan could be included in the squad as a backup opener but the selection committee decided to keep him out.

Dhawan and Ayesha parted ways a day before the World Cup squad was announced

A day before the announcement of the T20 World Cup, Shikhar Dhawan divorced his wife Ayesha Mukherjee. Ayesha shared this information on Instagram. The couple separated after 10 years of marriage. Shikhar and Ayesha have a son named Jorawar.