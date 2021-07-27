Opening Ceremony Barred Fans But Volunteers Saw it Up Close

But others, even though they were barred from entry, were just anxious to be close to the marching band. Yoka Sato, 28, arrived three hours before the ceremony with her boyfriend to claim a seat on a bench near the stadium gates. “I came to see the fireworks,” she said.

Phuong Thai, 28, an architect living in Tokyo, had signed up to work as a volunteer to have a “once in a lifetime experience” and absorb what she presumed to be an electric atmosphere. Instead, she lingered outside the stadium for a sleepy shift that mainly involved traffic control for the pack of international journalists. She said she hoped people could make the most of a bad situation, but found it hard to do it on her own.

“I feel a little sad, actually,” she said.

Kosaka said she was forced to volunteer after hearing stories about the Olympics from her friend Erick Wainaina, a marathon runner who won a bronze medal for Kenya at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. He told her about the noise, the color and the excitement. (Kosaka is an avid runner herself, and she said she and Wainaina went to the same massage therapist when they met almost 15 years ago.)

She quickly became obsessed with participating in the Games. In 2018, she asked her boss if she could take 10 days of leave to work as a volunteer. In 2020, when the Games were postponed, she created an Instagram account where she positioned minifigures in intricate Olympics-related poses to face the void.

So it was with an added sense of appreciation that Kosaka watched the intricate dance numbers and the endless parade of athletes through the sweltering night air.