‘Openly British’ Gus Kenworthy wraps up Olympics his way

12 seconds ago
Will the Beijing Olympics turn a blind eye to COVID sources?

Harold Ford, Jr., CEO of Empowerment and Inclusion Capital, Doug Hey, former RNC communications director, and Jackie Heinrich, a Gadget Clock White House correspondent, emphasized the growing threat posed by China as it approached the Beijing Olympics.

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Gus Kenwardy took off his jacket to reveal a logo written across his gray shirt: “Openly British.”

That was his departure from the Olympics. Also, thanks for playing freestyle skiing.

Britain's Gus Kenwardy competes in the men's half-pipe final at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Zhangjiako, China.

(AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

Britain's Gus Kenwardy falls in Zhangjiako, China, on Saturday, February 19, 2022, during the men's half-pipe final at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

(AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

The 30-year-old, who once represented the United States and is now competing for Britain, explained after Saturday’s ski half-pipe final that his message was a play on the phrase “openly gay”.

US figure skater’s request for public medal ceremony before closing ceremony denied

He came out in 2015, the year after his silver medal victory in Sochi – an Olympics where he brought home stray dogs from the mountains and captured headlines and fantasies.

“This sport and the competition at the Olympic and professional levels has changed my life in a way I could never have imagined,” said Kenwardi, who finished eighth in the half-pipe and in his final competition. I’m gay gay.

READ Also  IPL 2022 Franchisees can retain maximum 3 Indian or 2 foreign cricketers BCCI contemplates special picks for 2 new IPL franchises New Rule

“I know there’s an expiration date and I’m on that date.”

Kenwardy has an Olympic medal in his career – sloping style silver from Sochi.

Four years later, another iconic moment came to Pyongyang when she kissed her then-boyfriend at the foot of a hill. That kiss was captured on a TV camera and turned into a worldwide sensation. Kenwardy said he was grateful for the moment, because it would make things easier for gay men who come to sports in the future.

American Elena Meyers makes history of the Winter Olympics with a bronze medal in Taylor Bobsled

He wanted to call an Olympic screen in 2022. The easiest way was to compete for his motherland Britain. Some have criticized the move by an athlete born and trained in the United States. Kenwardy hit the boat for the first time.

“I’m not everyone’s cup of tea,” Kenwardi said. “I’m out and proud and gay and out loud. I think a lot of athletes really want to create feathers for every different angle line and be able to appeal to the public. I’ve already kind of admitted it’s not what I’m going to do. I’m going to say. “

He moved away the way he wanted to – at his feet. However, a slight sore after a deletion in the previous run.

“If only I could do more,” Kenwardi said. “But overall, I’m still very grateful and proud of my career.”

