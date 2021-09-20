OpenSea has an app, but you can’t buy NFT on it

OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT marketplaces, has launched its first app for iOS and Android. The App allows OpenSea users to view the Platform’s collection of digital items, but does not specifically allow any form of money to be exchanged in hand, digital or otherwise (via techcrunch)

The OpenSea app basically works as a gallery of sorts. You can browse artwork, share listings you find, and love ogling and managing your own NFTs. The app shares the same blue and white styles of the OpenSea site, just missing the button that says “Buy Now”.

There are a few possible reasons why genuine NFT purchases are missing. Most obvious, at the highest level, OpenSea probably doesn’t want to share the 30 percent cut in NFT transactions with the likes of Apple and Google. It doesn’t help people selling work, and it doesn’t help OpenSea. The other complicating factor is that OpenSea’s payments are often in Ethereum, which is not currently supported as an in-app payment method on either platform.

On paper, the OpenSea app furthers the company’s goal of “making NFTs more available to all,” but without the key economic element – ​​being sold to struggling performers and speculating by hungry investors – it First and foremost there would be another way. To view good jpeg. The app is also launching at a strange time for the company. OpenSea head of product Nate Chastain made a high-profile exit from the company last week following insider allegations of NFT trading.