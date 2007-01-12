Opera Browser 64.1.3282.59829 APK for Android – Download



Opera Browser for Android is one of the most popular web browsers across the android platform. It’s based on the Blink engine, which Google uses for its mobile and desktop versions of Chrome. This helps Opera to add a lot of cool features such as a built-in ad blocker, easy access to multiple search engines, text wrapping, and the ability to force a website to load the desktop version.

The Opera browser features a partial ad-block. It also has a video compressor to save data and a dashboard where you can have news and favorites stored. With its sync feature, you can sync all the browser settings between the desktop version and the android version of the app.

Built-in VPN Opera Browser

If you want an invisible, VPN connection, the Opera web browser’s built-in service is the best choice. The Android version of Opera supports a built-in VPN service removing the need for downloading a separate VPN app. It delivers unlimited data and it’s pretty good at streaming Netflix from overseas. To turn on the VPN, open the Opera browser, click the Opera logo at the top left of the browser window, select Settings and then Privacy & Security, and finally check the Enable VPN box. The VPN logo will change to blue to show it is secure, and the interface will show the current IP address and how much data has been transferred.

You can be sure to browse the web safely and save data with its data compression feature. In Opera, you have four compression levels Off, Low, Medium, and High. You can decide to compress images and leave videos alone. Night mode allows you to read and use the app at the night with ease. It also features an AI news engine that will curate stories that might interest you based on your location. If you are into cryptocurrency then you can use its built-in Crypto wallet for safekeeping your digital currency.

If you want to know more about the Opera browser then you may visit opera mobile support for more information. Some apps like the Opera browser are UC Browser Mini, UC Browser, UC Browser HD, Opera Mini.