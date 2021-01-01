Opera Mini browser beta 58.0.2254.58152 APK for Android – Download



Opera Mini browser beta is a smaller version of the famous Opera browser created for smaller android devices. The Beta version is intended to conserve data while testing it on android phones. No worries if you have a limited data plan Opera Mini beta for Android will help you conserve what can be conserved.

Opera Mini browser and it’s Beta Version

The latest feature added in the latest update is the add blocker which enables add free browsing. Users have the ability to search the web, images, video, news, and scan a QR code right from the home page. Similarly to its other browser counterparts Opera Mini Browser beta syncs across devices and versions. So easy and cheap browsing on the go is the moto.

The add blocker offers extreme and high add blocking modes for when you don’t want to be disturbed. While most websites might bypass the high add blocking mode, Extreme eliminates many of the photos and banners that you see in High mode.

The Opera Mini browser beta creates web apps of the web pages to save data. A web app is a home screen shortcut to a website. Opera claims that this new feature is wonderful because web apps take up far less space than native apps. Switching between new and old tabs is very and is visually great. Users have the immediate option to choose a private tab. The overall layout is incredibly user-friendly.

The browser beta offers incredible data compression feature for data savings up to 80%. Pages that normally take up to 15 to 20 MB to browse take just a quarter of the amount after data compression. Pages that normally took 13MB were being opened with just 3MB data. That’s a big load of data saving with Mini browser beta’

If you want to know more about Opera Mini browser beta then you may visit the opera help center for more information. You can also explore other browsers such as UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, UC Browser HD, and Chrome. Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.