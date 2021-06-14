Opera Touch 2.9.6 APK for Android – Download



Opera Touch is a brand new browser that focuses on providing the best mobile browsing experience. It does this by giving users ease-of-use features, protection, and speed. This browser has a one-handed mode with quick access to the Speed Dial, bookmarks, back, and reload/kill page buttons.

This app also includes Opera’s ‘Flow’ technology which lets a user pass links, images, and notes from their phone to an Opera browser on their computer using a secure connection. Opera Touch comes with ad blocking built-in along with protection from cryptojacking.

Using Opera Touch

When the browser launches, it takes you to a quick search option or URL. You will also see the Speed Dial, the top arc of suggested sites, will learn from your browsing habits and adjust itself accordingly. The ad blocker and cryptojacking shield come built-in but are disabled by default.

You will have to enable them when required and they work great. Crypto-jacking shield protects your device processors from mining cryptocurrency. And the adblocker as the name suggests will protect you from unwanted adds. For more info about this feature visit Touch Browser.

The innovative fast action button enables you to do one-handed browsing. This is a great feature when using your phone while walking, although we do not recommend that as it might be a safety hazard. Use your phone only when sitting or in a safe place. This browser can be a great replacement for your Old Chrome browser.

Sync across devices is easy. Just scan the QR code on your Opera Browser for PC and all your PC and mobile data will be synced instantly. You can instantly share across devices by using the flow feature in Opera Touch. Just select and put something in the flow feature and it will insanely appear on your browser.

Its private mode also supports the one-touch action button. This way you can go kamikaze single-handedly while in Private mode. To download Opera Touch on your mobile phone just click on the download button above. Let us know if you liked the new browser by commenting in the section below.