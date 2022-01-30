World

Operation 7: Save a Life – Watch it only on ABC7NY

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Operation 7: Save a Life – Watch it only on ABC7NY
Written by admin
Operation 7: Save a Life – Watch it only on ABC7NY

Operation 7: Save a Life – Watch it only on ABC7NY

NEW YORK — For 24 years, fire safety has been the mission of Channel 7’s Operation 7: Save a Life campaign.

The tragic fire in the Bronx is a stark reminder of how important those messages are.

In a fire, close the door.

An open door? It can allow smoke and fire to spread out of control.

Channel 7, with our partners at the FDNY and Kidde, urge you to spread the word: Close the door!

Join us for our Operation 7: Save a Life special, Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m.

As seen on our show: To get up to 3 FREE smoke alarms installed in your home, call 877-RED-CROSS or click HERE to schedule an appointment with the Red Cross online.


#Operation #Save #Life #Watch #ABC7NY

READ Also  CBS2 1/7 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment