Operation 7: Save a Life – Watch it only on ABC7NY



NEW YORK — For 24 years, fire safety has been the mission of Channel 7’s Operation 7: Save a Life campaign.

The tragic fire in the Bronx is a stark reminder of how important those messages are.

In a fire, close the door.

An open door? It can allow smoke and fire to spread out of control.

Channel 7, with our partners at the FDNY and Kidde, urge you to spread the word: Close the door!

Join us for our Operation 7: Save a Life special, Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m.

As seen on our show: To get up to 3 FREE smoke alarms installed in your home, call 877-RED-CROSS or click HERE to schedule an appointment with the Red Cross online.