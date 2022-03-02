World

Operation Cactus Story When Indian Army Rescued Maldives President Abdullah Gayoom

24 hours ago
This first foreign military operation of the Indian Army was led by Brigadier Farooq Bulsara of the Parachute Brigade. The special thing was that in this operation all the soldiers of the Indian Army had returned safely.

Today there is a war between Russia and Ukraine in one part of the world. The eyes of the rest of the countries are fixed in that direction at this time. Some similar crises came in front of the world before, but whenever it comes to amazing military operations, India’s name will be included in them. In 1988, when a coup was planned in the Maldives, in which the then President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom was in trouble. Then the Indian Army showed its strength through “Operation Cactus”.

In the year 1988 in the Maldives, terrorists of the People’s Liberation Organization of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE) in the guise of tourists attacked the Maldives. The coup was planned by Maldivian immigrant businessman Abdullah Luthfi and Ahmed Sagroo Nasser in collaboration with Plotte terrorists. Which was supported by Uma Maheshwaran, the leader of Plotte. After this, Plotte’s armed terrorists had spread throughout the city and they took control of the main government buildings, airport, port and television station of Maldives.

It was believed that all these fighters were trying to target President Abdul Gayoom, but at that time Gayoom took refuge in the National Security Service Headquarters. In the midst of this huge crisis, the government of Maldives sought help from many countries like Pakistan, US, UK, Sri Lanka, but in the end, the Indian government was determined to help them. This was the first foreign mission of the Indian Army and Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of the country at that time.

On the night of 3 November 1988, the Indian Air Force and the Army launched ‘Operation Cactus’. After nine hours of continuous flight, about three hundred soldiers reached Hulhule Airport, this airport was under the control of the Male army. After this, very cleverly, the Indian contingent entered the capital Male. Then taking possession of Male airport, took President Abdul Gayoom to a safe place. After this the last work was done by the naval warships Godavari and Betwa.

These warships cut off the supply line by anchoring in the front and rear of the terrorists’ ships in the sea, but the fleeing terrorists hijacked a ship here. Shortly after this, the Marine Commands killed 19 terrorists in action, but two hostages lost their lives. The presence of the Indian Army broke the morale of the terrorists and then other places including Male city were freed from the terrorists.

Let us tell you that this was the first foreign military operation of the Indian Army in which it had little knowledge of the situation. However, after two days, the army ended the crisis and completed the operation. When “Operation Cactus” ended, many countries including the United Nations, America and Britain praised the valor of the Indian Army and the strategy of the Government of India. This military operation is still counted among the most successful operations in the world.


