Opinion: Sweden’s Covid travel ban is becoming more and more absurd

For those of us with tickets to the twice-delayed Stockholm stage of Elton John’s farewell tour on October 1, this week brought long-awaited news: a ban on large gatherings, along with other binding pandemic rules, lifted in Sweden from September Will go 29th.

So the concert goes: 45,000 mask-free Elton fans running two nights in the Tele2 area, standing in line, no social distancing, no masks (this is Sweden, after all), and no vaccine passports. We can walk around the bar before and after, and cram for the subway and back on the way.

But one person cannot in principle be allowed to join them: Elton John himself.

We know he has been vaccinated – he has also appeared in a British government campaign video urging people to jab. But he is British, lives in the UK, and Sweden has the usual ban on travel from non-EU countries, including the UK.

Of course, the list of exceptions to the ban is extensive: Swedish citizens can always enter the country unconditionally. 100,000 of them are living in the UK alone, and as anyone flying the London-Stockholm route can testify, they always account for a large proportion of the people on the plane. Anyone who is a legal resident of Sweden can enter the country.

There are a few more exceptions: “highly-qualified workers” may be exempt from the ban if “the work is important from an economic point of view and cannot be delayed or done at a distance”. An individual border guard must decide whether Elton’s 38 platinum albums qualify him, or whether the more than 80,000 tickets sold for his concerts make it financially important to Sweden. Alternatively, the government can give him a personal exemption.

Alternatively, Elton may have just arrived via Denmark, which is accepting Brits fully vaccinated, among others. Sweden allows free entry from other Nordic countries, so Denmark is an open door to Sweden.

Meanwhile, millions of people living in Sweden have families abroad, and there are no blanket exemptions for them. Being subject to Denmark’s travel rules adds a level of complexity that makes it difficult for people to plan their travels. And while Zoom has helped ease the pain of enforced isolation, not being able to hug, share a dinner or a drink, go for a walk, watch TV or play a game together.

Norway, which has otherwise stringent border restrictions, has at least finally recognized the importance of families by making an exception from the travel ban for some close family and romantic partners (though not siblings), even though testing and hotel quarantine. will be mandatory. Arrival. But it is important to remember that well-being for many people, friends or siblings living in different countries is just as essential as it is for a parent or adult child for others.

Other EU countries have gone a step further, and are now allowing people from some countries who are immunized with EU-approved vaccines to enter their countries without further testing or quarantine. Recently, France has included the US in the list of countries from where it will accept vaccinated travelers. Germany, Spain and Italy are also accepting vaccine certification from some non-EU countries. Swedish Interior Minister Mikel Damberg has hinted at something similar, but no dates and no details have been announced, and nothing has been confirmed. Training border guards to recognize foreign vaccine certificates is a complicating factor, but if other countries can do it, so can Sweden.

Vaccines are not a panacea. We know that people can get sick after being vaccinated and still spread the disease. However, the risk of both is significantly reduced. And like most other countries, with vaccine coverage soon at 80 percent, Sweden has chosen to accept the level of risk on the domestic front as a price for our freedom to enjoy culture, work and socialize.

And if they don’t open up to vaccinated travelers, what is Sweden’s long-term plan? Outsourcing to Denmark to keep border controls? Random personal discounts for VIPs to continue? The current situation is starting to sound absurd – and we are all suffering along with our family and friends elsewhere. The time has come for Sweden to take control of its borders and allow vaccinated people in.