Opinion | Teaching Students About Racism in America

Re “Debate Over Scope of Racism Embroils Faculties” (entrance web page, June 2):

White historians as soon as taught that Reconstruction and equal authorized rights and voting rights for Black individuals corrupted democracy. Textbooks ignored the Tulsa race bloodbath and others prefer it. Few historians write like that anymore. We embody all sides of the American story and study racism and injustice as evolving methods of energy in addition to manifestations of particular person prejudice.

The search to know historical past will not be an ideology, as Republicans declare. It is not uncommon sense. You’ll be able to’t remedy issues by pretending they don’t exist now or didn’t exist earlier than. It’s far too late for Republicans to impose willful ignorance on at the moment’s college students. They know that racism is a systemic drawback for all of us to resolve.

Michael Honey

Tacoma, Wash.

The author teaches historical past on the College of Washington Tacoma and is a Harvard Radcliffe Institute fellow.

I’m disheartened to learn concerning the controversy over the educating of “crucial race idea,” as a lot of the dialogue assumes that faculties are indoctrination facilities versus establishments that develop crucial considering expertise. Giving college students the modern and historic information could be the perfect, and allow them to develop their very own theories primarily based on the proof.