Opinion | The American Renaissance Has Begun

In 1982, the economist Mancur Olson undertook to explain a paradox. West Germany and Japan suffered widespread devastation during World War II, but in the years following the war, both countries experienced miraculous economic growth. Britain, on the other hand, emerged victorious from the war, with its institutions more intact, yet immediately entered a period of slow economic growth that left it behind other European democracies. What happened?

In his book “The Rise and Decline of Nations”, Olson concluded that Germany and Japan have experienced explosive growth precisely. because their old arrangements had been disrupted. The devastation itself and the US occupation and reconstruction forces dislodged the interest groups that had held back innovation. The old patterns that stifled experimentation have been swept away. The disruption opened up the space for something new.

Something similar can happen today. The Covid-19 has disrupted the daily lives of Americans as few emergencies have done before. But it has also shaken things up and paved the way for an economic boom and social renewal.

Millions of Americans have suffered heavy loss and anxiety during this pandemic, but many have also used this time as a period of preparation, so they can walk out the door when the going comes. After decades of slowing entrepreneurial dynamism, 4.4 million new businesses were created in 2020, a far modern record. A report from Udemy, an online course provider, says 38% of workers took additional training in 2020, up from just 14% in 2019.