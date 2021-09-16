opinion | The Sexism That Leaded to the Elizabeth Holmes Trial
Elizabeth Holmes followed the Silicon Valley playbook, T. She was focused and ambitious. He had a compelling vision to help humanity with technology for blood testing, and his ambition, he said, was driven by a personal fear of needles. She fits the pattern of young, brilliant college dropouts, even dressing like Steve Jobs.
When she founded the unconventional blood-testing company Theranos in 2003, I was finally relieved to see a woman Benefit from the superlatives that dominated venture investing, a world I worked in for nine years, in total. Why shouldn’t a woman show the same single-minded confidence that her male peers did? As of 2015, Ms. Holmes has raised more than $400 million in funding and Theranos was valued at $9 billion. Finally, I thought: a charismatic woman with a striking vision, capable of raising enormous sums of money at a truly astronomical valuation.
But when it was revealed that Theranos wasn’t transparent when its blood-testing equipment failed, it became clear that the company would be the exception that proves the rule that tech CEOs should be spared the full consequences of the damage they caused. are rarely encountered.
Yet Ms. Holmes is exceptional even for the basic fact that she is a woman. Over and over again, we see that the boys’ club that is the tech industry supports and protects its own – even when the costs are enormous. And when the door cracks open enough to let a woman in, the same rules don’t apply. In fact, as Ms. Holmes’ trial for fraud continues in San Jose, it is clear that two things could be true. He needed Theranos can be held accountable for his actions as chief executive. And it may be sexist to hold her accountable for alleged serious wrongdoing and not to blame a range of men for reports of wrongdoing or bad judgment.
Suspicious, unethical, even dangerous behavior is rampant in the male-dominated world of tech start-ups. Although never charged with the crimes, WeWork’s Adam Newman and Uber’s Travis Kalanick raised more than $10 billion for their companies, claiming they would disrupt their stagnant, weary industries.
Remember Uber’s allegations of harassment, privacy violations, price fixing, deceptive advertising and dozens of other scams? What about the genocide on Facebook in Myanmar, or its engagement-focused approach that led to the spread of anti-vaccination propaganda on the platform? Neither Mr Kalanick nor Mark Zuckerberg have faced any significant legal consequences.
Meanwhile, a Tesla employee reportedly described part of the Tesla manufacturing plant as a predatory area for women. News reports refer to allegations of racist threats, mannequins and insults against black workers. (Tesla has told the Times that there is no evidence of “a pattern of discrimination and harassment.”) Tesla chief executive Elon Musk slapped his hand for fraud — only it was by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which banned him. Was posted on Twitter without the supervision of Tesla’s lawyers.
Taking the race to the bottom, Juul brought vaping into the mainstream, raising billions of dollars. Chief Executive Officer Kevin Burns, who helped raise $12.8 billion for Juul from tobacco giant Altria, claimed his product was designed to help people smoke cigarettes. Nevertheless, in June 2019, Congress launched an investigation into Juul’s part in the youth nicotine epidemic, including efforts to market its products safely to children. As of mid-February 2020, a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 68 people in the US had died from lung injury associated with the use of vaping products.
Male CEOs and founders aren’t just held accountable in ways that will improve the tech industry as a whole. And even when asked to answer for their actions, they find their way back to the fold very quickly.
Mr. Burns left Juul in September 2019 and less than a year later, he was hired by Alto Pharmacy, an online pharmacy that has raised $376 million in funding. Mr. Kalanick has done even better, raising $400 million for his latest venture.
Every announcement confirms what those of us who’ve talked to have known for a while: Tech investors generally don’t care about allegations of fraud, harassment, or discrimination, especially if they profited from it. can.
The power imbalance between mostly male investors and female entrepreneurs also hasn’t changed much – much less in a way that would empower or protect the founders. In an industry where female founders receive only 11 percent of the seed through early-stage funding and 64 percent of venture capital firms in the US have no female partners, we shouldn’t be surprised. When you consider the intersectional data, the bias is even more damaging: Venture capitalists funded only 0.34 percent of funding for black female founders in the United States in the first six months of this year. The sexism in technology is real and alive.
These problems can neither be ignored nor avoided. If the members of the Investor Boys Club do not hold each other accountable, prosecutors must step in, as they are now doing with Elizabeth Holmes.
Allen K. Pao is a tech investor and CEO of the diversity, equity and inclusion nonprofit Project Incorporated. She wrote “Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change” about her trial against Kleiner Perkins and her experience running Reddit.
The Times is committed to publishing variety of letters to the Editor. We’d love to know what you think about this or one of our articles. here are some Tips. And here is our email: [email protected].
Follow the New York Times Opinion Section Facebookhandjob Twitter (@NYTopinion) And instagram.
#opinion #Sexism #Leaded #Elizabeth #Holmes #Trial
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.