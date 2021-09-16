opinion | The Sexism That Leaded to the Elizabeth Holmes Trial

Elizabeth Holmes followed the Silicon Valley playbook, T. She was focused and ambitious. He had a compelling vision to help humanity with technology for blood testing, and his ambition, he said, was driven by a personal fear of needles. She fits the pattern of young, brilliant college dropouts, even dressing like Steve Jobs.

When she founded the unconventional blood-testing company Theranos in 2003, I was finally relieved to see a woman Benefit from the superlatives that dominated venture investing, a world I worked in for nine years, in total. Why shouldn’t a woman show the same single-minded confidence that her male peers did? As of 2015, Ms. Holmes has raised more than $400 million in funding and Theranos was valued at $9 billion. Finally, I thought: a charismatic woman with a striking vision, capable of raising enormous sums of money at a truly astronomical valuation.

But when it was revealed that Theranos wasn’t transparent when its blood-testing equipment failed, it became clear that the company would be the exception that proves the rule that tech CEOs should be spared the full consequences of the damage they caused. are rarely encountered.

Yet Ms. Holmes is exceptional even for the basic fact that she is a woman. Over and over again, we see that the boys’ club that is the tech industry supports and protects its own – even when the costs are enormous. And when the door cracks open enough to let a woman in, the same rules don’t apply. In fact, as Ms. Holmes’ trial for fraud continues in San Jose, it is clear that two things could be true. He needed Theranos can be held accountable for his actions as chief executive. And it may be sexist to hold her accountable for alleged serious wrongdoing and not to blame a range of men for reports of wrongdoing or bad judgment.