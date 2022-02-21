Oppo A76 Launched: Apart from 5,000mAh battery, what are the other features, know everything about this smartphone

Oppo A76 smartphone has Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 processor. It has a 6.56 inch HD + display. At the same time, the resolution of the screen is 720×1,612 pixels and it comes with 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo has launched its A series smartphone Oppo A76. This smartphone of Oppo is equipped with many powerful features in the mid-budget range smartphone. If we talk about the display of this Oppo smartphone, then Oppo A76 has a 6.56-inch HD + display and it comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This smartphone of Oppo has been given Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor for great performance.

Oppo A76 smartphone price Oppo has currently launched the A76 smartphone in Malaysia. According to experts, Oppo can soon launch this smartphone in other countries as well. Oppo has given 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the A76 smartphone and its price in Malaysia is MYR 899 which is around Rs 16,000 per Indian Rupee.

Oppo A76 smartphone has Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 processor. It has a 6.56 inch HD + display. At the same time, the resolution of the screen is 720×1,612 pixels and it comes with 90Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor has been introduced in this smartphone. For graphics quality in Oppo A76 smartphone, users will get Adreno 610 GPU.

Along with this, users will also get the option to increase RAM in the Oppo A76 smartphone. With the help of which you can increase the RAM up to 5GB. Dual rear camera setup will be available in Oppo A76 smartphone for photography. On the other hand, in terms of camera quality, the Oppo A76 smartphone will get a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor camera in the rear.

Along with this, 8MP front camera will be available in Oppo A76 smartphone for video calling. Apart from this, Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery in this smartphone, which supports 33W fast charging.