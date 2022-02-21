Jobs

Oppo A76 Launched: Apart from 5,000mAh battery, what are the other features, know everything about this smartphone

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Oppo A76 Launched: Apart from 5,000mAh battery, what are the other features, know everything about this smartphone
Written by admin
Oppo A76 Launched: Apart from 5,000mAh battery, what are the other features, know everything about this smartphone

Oppo A76 Launched: Apart from 5,000mAh battery, what are the other features, know everything about this smartphone

Oppo A76 Launched: Apart from 5,000mAh battery, what are the other features, know everything about this smartphone

Oppo A76 smartphone has Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 processor. It has a 6.56 inch HD + display. At the same time, the resolution of the screen is 720×1,612 pixels and it comes with 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo has launched its A series smartphone Oppo A76. This smartphone of Oppo is equipped with many powerful features in the mid-budget range smartphone. If we talk about the display of this Oppo smartphone, then Oppo A76 has a 6.56-inch HD + display and it comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This smartphone of Oppo has been given Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor for great performance.

Oppo A76 smartphone price Oppo has currently launched the A76 smartphone in Malaysia. According to experts, Oppo can soon launch this smartphone in other countries as well. Oppo has given 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the A76 smartphone and its price in Malaysia is MYR 899 which is around Rs 16,000 per Indian Rupee.

Specifications and features of Oppo A76 smartphone – Oppo A76 smartphone has Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 processor. It has a 6.56 inch HD + display. At the same time, the resolution of the screen is 720×1,612 pixels and it comes with 90Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor has been introduced in this smartphone. For graphics quality in Oppo A76 smartphone, users will get Adreno 610 GPU.

Along with this, users will also get the option to increase RAM in the Oppo A76 smartphone. With the help of which you can increase the RAM up to 5GB. Dual rear camera setup will be available in Oppo A76 smartphone for photography. On the other hand, in terms of camera quality, the Oppo A76 smartphone will get a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor camera in the rear.

READ Also  Akshay Kumar's films included in the list of 100 crores

Also read: Vivo V23e 5G Launch: 6.44 Inch Full HD AMOLED Screen, Know Everything About This Mid Range Phone

Along with this, 8MP front camera will be available in Oppo A76 smartphone for video calling. Apart from this, Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery in this smartphone, which supports 33W fast charging.


#Oppo #A76 #Launched #5000mAh #battery #features #smartphone

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 1370 Lecturer and other Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in before 15 October. Check here for latest updates

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment