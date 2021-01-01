Oppo A93s 5G launched know price specifications – OPPO introduced a new 5G phone, it has 48MP camera, 5000 mAh battery and fast charger, know the price

OPPO has launched its new 5G smartphone, which is named Oppo A93S. This phone has a 90hz refresh rate display, 48MP camera and 5000mAh battery. This phone has just been launched in China and its price is CNY 1999 (about Rs 22,958).

Oppo A93s 5G specifications

Talking about the specification of Oppo A93s 5G, it has a 6.5-inch punch hole display, which comes with Full HD Plus (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It has a high refresh rate display of 90Hz, which supports DCI-P3 color gamut.

Oppo A93s 5G feature

This phone of Oppo A93s 5G works on MediaTek Dimension 700 chipset. It has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Users can also add a microSD card if needed. This phone comes with a 5000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charger.

Oppo A93s 5G has special cooling system

File fold three dimensional heat dissipation system has been given in Oppo A93s 5G. With this, when users play heavy games in the phone, then this system will work to keep the phone cool. This will not degrade the performance of the phone.

For security, it has an on-site fingerprint scanner and also works with the face unlock system. It works on ColorOS 11.1 Best Android 11.

Camera system of Oppo A93s 5G

Talking about the camera system of Oppo A93s 5G, it has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. Apart from this, there is a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The third camera is a 2-megapixel macro sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie camera has been given on the front.





