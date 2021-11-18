Oppo A95 smartphone launched with 5 000mAh battery

Oppo A95 4G ​​phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, while Oppo A95 5G phone came with MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. In this smartphone, the company has given 5000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its A94 smartphone in Malaysia. This smartphone is an offshoot model of Oppo A95 5G that was launched in India in April. But both of them are different from each other in terms of specifications. Oppo A95 4G ​​phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, while Oppo A95 5G phone came with MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. In this smartphone, the company has given 5000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.

Price of Oppo A95 Smartphone – 1,099 MYR in Malaysia currency of this Oppo smartphone which is around Rs 19,600 in India currency. At the same time, you will get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage in this smartphone.

