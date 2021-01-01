OPPO affordable smartphone OPPO Reno 6 4G launched – OPPO launched a new phone, it has 8 GB RAM, 64MP camera and fast charger, know the price

OPPO Reno 6 4G price: Oppo has launched a new smartphone, which is named Oppo Reno 6 4G. Amoled display, 90hz refresh rate display has been given in this phone. Also, this phone has a punch hole cutout. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Talking about the main specification of OPPO Reno 6 4G, it has a quad camera setup on the back panel. This phone comes with amoled display. It has a 4310 mAh battery, which comes with 50W flash charging. Let us know about its full specification.

OPPO Reno 6 4G specifications

In OPPO Reno 6 4G, a 6.43-inch FullHD Plus display has been given by the company, which is an AMOLED panel. In this, a punch hole camera has been given, in which the selfie camera comes. This screen comes with 90Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling smooth and gives a good experience even during gaming.

This Oppo smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 chipset. It uses 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and has 128 GB internal storage. Also, users feel like a microSD card in it. This phone works on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 custom skin.

This phone is backed by a 4,310mAh battery, which comes with 50W fast charging support. This phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Talking about connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and Type C port, which is used for charging and data transfer.

OPPO Reno 6 4G camera

Four cameras have been setup on the back panel in OPPO Reno 6 4G, in which the primary camera is 64 megapixels. Apart from this, there is an 8-megapixel secondary camera, which is an ultra wide angle camera. The third camera in this phone is a 2-megapixel mono lens, while the fourth lens is a 2-megapixel macro lens. It has a 44-megapixel selfie camera, which is fitted in the punch hole.



OPPO Reno 6 4G price

Oppo Reno 6 4G has been launched in Indonesia and is priced at IDR 5,199,000 (approximately Rs 26,700). It comes in Aurora and Stellar Black color options. However, till now the company has not given any information about its global launch.





