Oppo bringing a foldable phone to compete with Samsung Flip Fold phones

To compete with Samsung, Chinese smartphone company Oppo may launch its first foldable smartphone in December. According to the report of Gizmochine, a Chinese website that publishes technology news, the name of Oppo’s first foldable smartphone will be Peacock. Which can be similar to the inward folding design like Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Huawei Mate X2.

Oppo’s foldable smartphone will have this many megapixel camera The Peacock device, Oppo’s first foldable smartphone, will come preinstalled with Color OS 12. At the same time, it is not clear whether this smartphone of Oppo will be based on Android 11 or Android 12. On the other hand, if we talk about the primary camera, then it can have a 50 megapixel camera of Sony IMX766. Apart from this, 4500 mAh battery will be available in the device. Which will support 65W fast charging.

Peacock will have low battery consumption display Oppo will offer an 8-inch LTPO i.e. low-temperature poly crystalline oxide OLED panel display in its first foldable smartphone. Which gives a refresh rate of 120W. Let us tell you that LTPO OLED display is an updated version of OLED display.

This consumes less battery. It runs on Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. Along with this, apart from the foldable smartphone, the Chinese company is also preparing to launch the next-generation Oppo Reno 7 series smartphone.

Xiaomi may also launch a foldable smartphone A few months back, the news of Xiaomi’s launch of a foldable smartphone named Mi Mix came in the media. In which it was told that Xiaomi’s smartphone will come with a clamshell folding design. The information about whose patent was also revealed. Which was revealed by Let’s Go Digital. At the same time, it is being told that Xiaomi can launch this smartphone in March 2022.