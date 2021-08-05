Oppo Cheapest 5G phone vs redmi cheapest 5G phone – Comes with 5000 mAh battery, OPPO’s cheapest 5G phone is competing with this Redmi phone

OPPO cheapest 5g phone: There are many smartphones in the Indian mobile market, but during this time the craze of 5G mobile is also increasing. Today we are going to tell you about the cheapest 5G phone of Oppo. This phone competes with the recently launched Redmi Note 10T 5G (Redmi note 10T 5G). First let’s know the specification of OPPO’s cheapest smartphone OPPO A53s 5G.

OPPO A53s 5G specifications

OPPO A53s 5G has a 6.5-inch display, which comes with HD resolution. Its refresh rate is 60Hz. Also, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset has been given in it. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It can accommodate microSD card up to 1 TB. It has a 5000mAh battery. Its price on Flipkart is Rs 15999.

The triple camera setup has been given on the back panel in the OPPO A53s 5G smartphone, in which the primary camera is a 13-megapixel primary camera. Apart from this, a 2-megapixel macro lens has been given. The third camera is of 2 megapixels. It has an 8 megapixel front camera. Full HD video can be recorded from this phone.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications

Redmi Note 10T 5G is the fifth smartphone of the Redmi Note 10 series in India. This phone has a 6.5-inch FullHD Plus display, which has a resolution of 90Hz. The Octacore MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset works on this phone. It has up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. Also, this phone works on Android 11 based MIUI. The variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 14,499.



Redmi Note 10T 5G camera

Triple camera setup has been given on the back panel of Redmi Note 10T 5G, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. It has a secondary camera of 2 megapixels. The third camera in this is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and also comes with a 22.5W charger that comes in the box. Talking about connectivity, this Redmi phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi.





