Oppo Enco TWS Earbuds below 2000 on Flipkart: Oppo Enco Buds come with 24 hours battery life, 3 days will be available very cheap, see price

The latest Oppo TWS Earbuds have been launched for the customers, these entry-level buds have been launched for dust and water resistance with IP54 rating. The device is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 version and has a range of 10 meters. Let us know about all the features and pricing of Oppo Enco Buds.

Features of Oppo Enco Buds

To deliver concert-like bass, there are 8Hz dynamic drivers with frequencies ranging from 20Hz to 20,000Hz and support for AAC as well as SBC Bluetooth codecs. The Oppo brand buds come with a low-delay game mode that provides 80ms delay and can be activated via a triple-tap gesture. These latest buds have been launched with AI-based voice cancellation feature.

Also read-If you are using WhatsApp, your experience will change soon, many features of the work are coming, see details

The charging case of the TWS Earbuds packs a 400mAh battery that gives a total of 24 hours of playback time and each bud packs a 40mAh battery that supports up to 6 hours on a single charge. The buds are fully charged in 1.30 hours via USB Type-C.

You can play and pause, switch between songs, and control the volume via touch controls on the Oppo Enco Buds. The weight with the charging case is 45 grams and the weight of each bud is 4 grams.

Also read-The perfect time to buy a smart TV! 8500 discount on 32 and 42 inch TV models, benefit till September 11

Price of Oppo Enco Buds in India

The Oppo Buds is priced at Rs 1,999 and customers can buy the device in white from Flipkart. Speaking of availability, the sale will start from September 14 and initially the buds will be available for a special launch price of Rs 1799 but it is worth noting that the benefit of the special price is only for 3 days (till September 16). .