Oppo Find X3 Pro review: the Chinese phone to beat

You may know of Oppo as an organization opaquely associated to OnePlus, however it just lately grew to become the main smartphone maker in China — the beneficiary of Huawei’s sanctions-induced slide in gross sales even in its house market. As such, the new Find X3 Pro flagship is a vital handset for the firm, presenting a chance to solidify its place as a serious participant in premium smartphones.

And this time round, Oppo isn’t maintaining the Find X3 Pro in China. The corporate nonetheless doesn’t promote telephones in the US, however there are worldwide fashions with Google companies out there in nations like the UK, the place it begins at £1,099 (about $1,500). You probably have the possibility and also you’re searching for a high-end phone, it’s price trying out, as a result of that is one among the sleekest Android gadgets you’ll see this yr.

From the entrance, the Find X3 Pro seems virtually equivalent to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Each telephones have a 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz curved OLED display with a hole-punch selfie digital camera in the high left; since Oppo and OnePlus share a provide chain, it’s virtually definitely the identical Samsung panel.

Flip the Find X3 Pro round, although, and it seems nothing like the OnePlus — or another phone, actually. The digital camera bump is considerably harking back to the iPhone 12 Pro in its association of three lenses inside a rounded sq., however the bump is a part of a single piece of glass that easily rises up to accommodate the cameras. Coupled with the mirrored end, it makes the phone appear like one thing out of Terminator 2 — a minimum of till you get your fingerprints throughout it.

The Find X3 Pro feels comparatively mild and skinny for a 2021 flagship phone, at 193g and eight.3mm thick, and the whole lack of sharp edges anyplace on the machine makes it very snug to maintain. I’ve additionally been utilizing it with an included Kevlar-style case that preserves virtually all of the machine’s thinness, which is a aid as a result of that is one phone I’d not need to threat dropping.

Like the OnePlus 9 Pro, the Find X3 Pro has an excellent display. Nevertheless, Oppo is aiming to differentiate it with what it describes as the first full-path 10-bit coloration administration system for Android, permitting you to seize and think about greater than a billion colours as opposed to the 16.7 million on different gadgets. The Find X3 Pro software program even contains eye checks to assist the show compensate for varied types of coloration blindness.

I haven’t been in a position to see an enormous distinction between this and different shows on the whole use, however we don’t but reside in a 10-bit world. In all probability, you’ll solely ever make use of this functionality by creating your individual content material with the Find X3 Pro’s cameras, and even then the benefit goes to appear area of interest.

As for the cameras themselves, the Find X3 Pro has a decent array of {hardware}. The center of the system is 2 equivalent 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 sensors for the foremost digital camera and the ultrawide; it’s not the largest sensor on the market, however it greater than holds its personal in opposition to flagship opponents. Oppo’s coloration tuning and HDR grading is comparatively restrained, and it’s each uncommon and refreshing to have an ultrawide that performs simply as nicely by way of decision and dynamic vary as the major digital camera.

There’s additionally a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto digital camera, which doesn’t match the different cameras’ efficiency. This can be a little disappointing from Oppo, which did greater than another firm to popularize periscope telephoto cameras. Granted, zoom lenses are by no means the best-quality optics on a smartphone, however this seems like a step again from the 5x unit on final yr’s Find X2 Pro. You could possibly make the case {that a} 2x zoom is extra versatile as a result of it improves the high quality of pictures between 2x to 4.9x, however why not embrace each?

I can ask the “why not each” query with an inexpensive diploma of equity as a result of Oppo selected to allocate a big part of the digital camera bump to a weird microscope software. The three-megapixel sensor has a lens in entrance of it that Oppo says is able to up to 60x magnification, and there’s even a hoop mild round the glass to illuminate topics that will in any other case be obscured by the phone’s shadow.

Is that this cool? Admittedly, sure. It’s fairly tough to get topics in full focus due to the extraordinarily shallow depth of discipline, however you possibly can completely seize ethereal photos not like something you’ve ever seen from a smartphone by holding the Find X3 Pro up to threads, meals, or OLED screens. However is it helpful? Maybe this can be a failure of creativeness on my half, however I believe I’d take the periscope zoom. When you can consider a ton of causes you may want a microscope-class digital camera on a phone, by all means take pleasure in this one.

The Find X3 Pro’s general efficiency is pretty much as good as you’d anticipate from another Snapdragon 888-equipped flagship. Oppo’s ColorOS pores and skin is much snappier than it used to be, to the level that OnePlus itself is utilizing it for telephones in China now. The 4,500mAh battery doesn’t fairly make this a two-day phone, however I by no means had any downside getting via a single day of heavy use.

Battery life is helped by the indisputable fact that Oppo has lastly put put wi-fi charging on a flagship phone. This was by far my largest grievance about its predecessor — it won’t be an enormous deal for everybody, however should you’re used to wi-fi charging, the lack of it’s completely a dealbreaker. Oppo’s 30W wi-fi system can supposedly cost the Find X3 Pro to one hundred pc in 80 minutes, although I don’t have the obligatory proprietary charger to take a look at that. The wired charger, in the meantime, is 65W and will get you a 40-percent cost in ten minutes.

It sounds minor, however the addition of wi-fi charging is basically all I wanted to be pleased with the Find X3 Pro as an on a regular basis phone. I’ve been utilizing it each day for about six weeks now, and I’ve only a few complaints. I may’ve performed with out the microscope digital camera, certain, however Oppo is now as succesful as another Android producer at handing over legitimately premium, performant telephones.

Don’t suppose you’ll get it at the form of model low cost that OnePlus made its identify with, although. The Find X3 Pro’s beginning value in the UK is simply £50 lower than Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Extremely. I believe the Find X3 Pro is an inexpensive competitor to that machine, however I can’t see too many individuals choosing it over the bigger and extra trusted model.

Nonetheless, the Find X3 Pro is a superb machine on benefit, and additional cements Oppo as an organization price paying consideration to. This shouldn’t be stunning, after all, however the finest phone from one among China’s largest gamers is one among the finest telephones you’ll discover anyplace.

