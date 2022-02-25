Oppo Find X5 series, which competes with iPhone 13, launched, know its super features and price

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched a new smartphone in the global markets. The company has introduced the Find X5 series. It is offered in two variants. The starting price of Oppo Find X5 Pro has been kept at 1,299 euros. At the same time, the price of the second variant Oppo Find X5 has been kept at 999 euros. However, no announcement has been made regarding its price and launch in India. Its price and features are similar to the iPhone 13 in the Indian market.

What can be the price in India

This phone of Oppo has been introduced in the global market in Glaze Black and Ceramic White color options. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the Find X5 Pro phone costs EUR 1,299 (about Rs 1,10,000). On the other hand, the price of Find X5 is EUR 999 (approximately Rs 84,500), which will be for 8GB + 256GB and variants.

The price of Find X5 Lite will be revealed soon

At the same time, the company will bring another phone in this series, about which information about its color and other things has not been given yet. It will be introduced in the global market under the name of Find X5 Lite. The price and features of which will be revealed soon. At the same time, this phone will be available in Starlight Black and Blue colors.

Oppo Find X5 Specifications

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone packs a custom 6nm MariSilicon X NPU, which is claimed to help improve the camera and AI performance. The smartphone has a 6.55-inch OLED display with FHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In-display fingerprint sensor is also given.

camera

The Find X5 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors for wide and ultra-wide, and a 13-megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom. The 32-megapixel sensor is for selfie and video calls. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor also has OIS.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications

Oppo Find X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. Its pixel resolution is 3216×1440 and refresh rate is 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. It comes with 80W SuperWook flash charging support. It takes just 15 minutes to charge its battery up to 50 percent. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 12.1.

camera

A 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra wide-angle sensor and 13MP telephoto lens have been given on the back of the smartphone. It has a 32MP front camera for selfie and video calling. This latest smartphone of Oppo is getting 5000mAh dual-cell battery.