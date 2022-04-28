Oppo K10 5G and Oppo K10 Pro 5G Phone Launched with 64MP Camera and 80W Charging Know Price

Smartphones with new features are being offered by many companies in the smartphone market. Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched two of its K series smartphones Oppo K10 5G and Oppo K10 Pro 5G. In both these smartphones, users are being given 64MP camera and 80W fast charging support.

Diamond VC liquid cooling system has been given in both these phones of the company. Along with this, 120Hz refresh red display, Hyperboost Gap Frame Stability technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max chipset have been given. Both have a 5,000mAh battery pack.

cost of both devices

The Oppo K10 5G is priced in China at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,400) for the 8GB of RAM + 128GB variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,700) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB model will cost CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 29,200) is Rs. It has been introduced in two colors Black and Blue.

At the same time, the starting price of Oppo K10 Pro 5G has been given at CNY 2,499 (about Rs 29,200) for the 8GB of RAM + 128GB variant. While the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 32,800) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs 37,500).

Oppo K10 5G Specifications

This phone runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 screen. It has a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz variable refresh rate. This is the first phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max SoC and is paired with 12GB LPDDR5. It has HyperBoost Full Link game frame stabilization technology and Diamond VC liquid cooling system. It has a triple camera setup of 64 MP + 8MP + 2MP. While there is a 16 MP camera for selfie. Apart from this, a 67W super flash charger has been given with 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo K10 5G Pro 5G Specifications

Running on ColorOS 12.1 screen with Android 12, the phone comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED E4 display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Which can be paired with 12 GB RAM. It also has HyperBoost Full Link game frame stabilization technology and Diamond VC liquid cooling system. 50MP + 8MP + 2MP setup has been given in the camera. Whereas for selfies it has a 16 MP camera. It has a 5000mAh battery with 80W super flash charging support.