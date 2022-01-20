Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7Pro launch in India soon : Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7Pro: Two new 5G smartphones of Oppo will be launched soon, these powerful features will be available with 8GB storage

Chinese language smartphone maker Oppo has introduced the launch of Oppo Reno 7 5G smartphone sequence in India. The corporate will soon launch Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7Pro smartphones. Allow us to let you know that the value of Oppo Reno 7 5G was leaked on-line final month. After which it’s being speculated that, this smartphone will be geared up with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor much like Chinese language variants and Professional mannequin MediaTek Dimension 1200max processor can be launched in it.

Oppo India shared the submit on its Twitter deal with and knowledgeable that, Oppo Reno 7 sequence will be launched in India soon and this smartphone will be available for on-line sale on Flipkart. In response to the microsite, this smartphone will get the world first Sony IMX709 32 Megapixel Extremely Sensing Sensor. Which has been personalized by way of Oppo. With this, the 1/1.56-inch Sony flagship’s IMX766 50-megapixel sensor will be available in this smartphone.

Earlier, the Chinese language tech firm tweeted the teaser and wrote in the textual content that the corporate is about to launch “#ThePortraitExpert”. The tweet additionally contained a brief video clip with the textual content “The Portrait Knowledgeable is Coming” and “The Most Superior Reno Digital camera System Ever”. This means that the Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Professional 5G telephones will launch in India.