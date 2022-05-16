Oppo Reno 8 Series India launch soon spotted on Indian website – Oppo Reno 8 Series listed on official site before launch, may soon enter India

For the previous few days, details about Oppo Reno 8 Series is constantly popping out. The Chinese language firm can launch Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Professional smartphones in India. These smartphones have now been seen on the corporate’s Indian website. Allow us to inform you that the corporate has already confirmed the launch of those smartphones in China on 23 May. There are stories that the corporate can unveil Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Professional, Oppo Reno 8 SE and Oppo Reno 8 Lite smartphones on this collection.

Tipster Mukul Sharma posted a picture of Oppo’s Indian website on Twitter. Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Professional smartphones are talked about on this image. This means that the telephones might be launched in India soon. Nonetheless, the corporate has not shared any data associated to the launch in India but.

Whereas Oppo has not but made any disclosure associated to the Oppo Reno 8 collection, stories have revealed that Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Professional, Oppo Reno 8 SE and Oppo Reno 8 Lite handsets shall be launched in China. On the similar time, in some stories, data has been obtained concerning the launch of Reno 8 collection in India in June.

Oppo Reno 8 specs

The Oppo Reno 8 smartphone can have a 6.62-inch FullHD + E4 OLED show with a refresh charge of 120Hz. The handset could have Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. This smartphone can have an in-show fingerprint sensor. A 4500mAh battery might be given within the telephone, which is able to assist 80W quick charging.

Speaking about Oppo Reno 8 Professional, the telephone can have a 6.7-inch FullHD + OLED show. The refresh charge of the display screen shall be 120 Hz. The handset is anticipated to be launched with MediaTek Dimension 8100-Max processor. This telephone may also have a 4500mAh battery which is able to include 80W quick charging.

