OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G sale starts today, know specifications and price

The sale of OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G has started in India from today. In such a situation, the question comes to mind that what are its features and price? On this basis people will decide to buy this phone.

New Delhi. The sale of Chinese smartphone company OPPO’s new phone OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G has started in India from today. This is the latest edition of OPPO Reno series. This phone also supports 5G, which is its main feature. OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G with its many features can give tough competition to other big smartphone companies in India.



Also read – Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India today, know features and price

Let’s have a look at all the information about OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, which a customer can use before buying this phone. Along with this, by comparing features with other phones, he can make an opinion about whether he wants to buy this phone or not.

Features of OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G has GSM/CDMA/HSPA/CDMA2000/ LTE/5G network technology.

It has dual sim feature.

It has a 6.55 inch screen.

Its weight is 177 grams, so that it will not be too heavy for the users.

This phone has four rear cameras of 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixels and a front camera of 32 megapixels.

It has Android 11 operating system.

It has MediaTek MT6893 processor.

This phone supports high quality gaming.

The phone is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for screen protection.

It has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB memory.

Its expandable memory is 2 TB.

It also has user friendly features like loud speaker, FM radio, bluetooth, infrared, fingerprint sensor, color spectrum etc.

It also has a 4500 mAh non removable battery and fast charging.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Price

The price of this phone is Rs 39,999.

when and where to buy

The sale of OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G has started from July 20 i.e. today itself. However, it went out of stock from Flipkart shortly after the sale started. This phone can also be purchased from OPPO’s website.

https://twitter.com/OPPOIndia/status/1417346491090300930?s=20