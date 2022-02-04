OPPO Reno7 5G smartphone launched weight is only 173gm know price and features

The price of Oppo Reno 7 Pro in India is Rs 39,999 and you will get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in it. This smartphone will be available in two color options Startrails Blue and Starlight Black.

Oppo Reno 7 pro Series Launched: Oppo has finally launched its Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 smartphones in India after 3 months of launching in China. This smartphone is the updated version of Reno 6 series. At the same time, the company has given many update features in Oppo Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7. Oppo has used the Starlight design in the Reno 7 Pro, which changes color when the light comes from behind. At the same time, the sale of both these smartphones will start from February 8 on Flipkart. Let’s know about the price and features of Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 …

Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 Price – The price of Oppo Reno 7 Pro in India is Rs 39,999 and you will get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in it. This smartphone will be available in two color options Startrails Blue and Starlight Black. While the price of Reno 7 smartphone is Rs 28,999, the company has also introduced this smartphone in two color options Startrails Blue and Starlight Black. Reno 7 Pro smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart from February 8 and Reno 7 smartphone from February 17.

Specifications and features of Oppo Reno 7 Pro – This smartphone has a 6.55-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90HZ and a touch sampling rate of 180HZ. At the same time, the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass has been given for protection in the Oppo Reno 7 Pro smartphone. If we talk about the processor, then this smartphone will get Octa core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX processor which will run on Android 1based colorOS12.

Camera of Oppo Reno 7 Pro – This smartphone will get 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, 2MP wide angle camera in the rear. On the other hand, for selfie, it will get 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor camera. In the smartphone, the company has given a 4500mAh battery pack which supports 65w fast charging.

Also read: Good news for Xioami users, MIUI 13 update will be available in these smartphones; Know whether your phone is also included

Read also:

Specifications and features of Oppo Reno 7 – This smartphone will get a 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED display. Which will be 90HZ refreshing and 180HZ touch sampling rate. At the same time, fingerprint sensor has also been given in this smartphone. MediaTek 900 processor has been given in Reno 7 which will come with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage. At the same time, this smartphone will get 64MP rear camera, 8MP ultra wide angle camera, 2MP micro sensor camera. At the same time, this smartphone will get a 4500mAh battery which supports 65w fast charging.