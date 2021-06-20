Oppo Sells F19 Pro Series Phones Worth Rs 2,300cr In Only 3 Days

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently launched its new smartphone series OPPO F19 Pro in the Indian market. There has been a lot of demand for this smartphone as soon as it is launched. Recently the first sale of OPPO F19 Pro was held. In the first sale itself, this smartphone has made a sales record. During the sale, the company sold phones worth Rs 2300 crore in just 3 days. Let us know that earlier OPPO’s Reno5 Pro smartphone also became quite popular in the Indian market. Now people are very fond of OPPO F19 Pro Series. Let us know that under this series, the company has launched two smartphones in the Indian market, Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus.

cost

Talking about the price of Oppo’s F19 Pro Series, Oppo F19 Pro has been launched in two variants. Its base model 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been launched at Rs 21,490. At the same time, the price of its second variant 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model has been kept at Rs 23,490. The top model of this series is Oppo F19 Pro + 5G. In this, users get 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Its price has been kept at Rs 25,490. This smartphone of Oppo is available in Fluid Black and Space Silver Color.

Also read- If you buy a smartphone on EMI, then be careful, your phone can be hacked, know how

70% jump in sales

Oppo’s F19 Pro series surpassed Oppo’s previous smartphone series OPPO F17 in terms of sales on the very first day. Let us know that the company launched the OPPO F17 series in the market last year. At the same time, on the very first day of the sale of Oppo F19 Pro series, there was a 70 percent jump in sales compared to Oppo F17. Oppo F19 Pro series phones worth Rs 2300 crore were sold in three days.

Also read- To keep a new smartphone safe, do these 5 things immediately

Features of Oppo F19 Pro

Talking about the features of OPPO F19 Pro, it has a 6.4-inch Full HD Plus display. This smartphone series of Oppo works on the Android 11 operating system. Along with this, Oppo F19 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Helio P95 processor. In this smartphone series, users will get up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. While talking about its camera setup, then the quad camera setup has been given on its rear panel. It has a primary camera of 48 megapixels. Apart from this, it has an 8MP camera and two 2MP cameras. At the same time, the front 16-megapixel camera of this phone has been given for selfie and video calling. To power the Oppo F19 Pro, it has a 4310mAh battery, which supports VOOC fast charging.