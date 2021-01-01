Oppo TWS Earbuds Oppo Enco Buds Launch Date Price: Get Ready, Cheap Oppo Enco Buds Coming September 8th, Get These Features With 24 Hour Battery Life Earbuds

Oppo to launch its new Oppo earbuds in India, the company has announced the launch date of Oppo Enco Buds. The company’s latest TWS earbuds will come in the entry-level segment and it is said that customers will get crystal clear audio and longer playback time with this device. Apart from this, some other features of Oppo Enco Buds have come up, we will tell you.

In the Oppo Buds, the company will use noise reduction technology, recall that the company has launched this device in Thailand this year and it comes with 8mm drivers, Bluetooth version 5.2 connectivity and low-latency gaming mode. At the moment it is not clear whether consumers will see any difference in the Indian type.



Oppo Enco Buds launch date in India

Buds is set to launch in India on September 8 and is said to offer a total playback time of 24 hours with a charging issue. The earphones will give 6 hours of playback time on a single charge.

The company also mentioned that the earphones use smart algorithms that enable the feature of intelligent call noise reduction so that the user will have a better experience while making calls.

The company has confirmed that TWS earphones will be launched in a single white color option. In addition, no confirmed information about the upcoming buds has been revealed at the moment.

Oppo Enco Buds Price (Expected)

The buds were launched in Thailand at 999 THB (approximately Rs 2,300), the buds are expected to be launched in the same category in India. According to the company, the Oppo earbuds are packed with 8mm dynamic drivers that deliver heavy bass.

80ms is low-latency gaming mode that can be activated with triple-tap gestures. For connectivity, the company has used Bluetooth version 5.2 in Buds. Each earbud has a 40mAh battery and the charging case is equipped with a 400mAh battery. The earphones take 2.30 hours to fully charge with the help of USB Type-C port, IP54 certification for dust and water resistance.