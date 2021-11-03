Opportunities in the treatment of depression

According to the ‘State of the World’s Children 2021 on My Mind’, 41 percent of children and adolescents aged 15 to 24 in India talked about seeking help for mental illness. In this survey of about 20 thousand children from 21 countries, about 83 percent of the children were seen to be aware that the advice of a specialist should be taken for mental problems. In the context of India too, seriousness was seen about this subject, but still the situation is not as good as it should be compared to other countries.

One of the main reasons for this is that even today mental depression is not accepted as a disease in India. The most important of this is that even today people are not aware of such diseases, even in urban areas, parents are not ready to accept due to ignorance that for the better development of their children, special sessions are held with the experts of psychology. Organizing is needed.

need of the hour

This is a field in which the specialists are not available as per the requirement and as a result there are huge employment opportunities available in this field. Today psychology is being studied at undergraduate, postgraduate level and now efforts have started towards specialization in this direction. It is due to the increasing demand for specialists in this field that the Rehabilitation Council of India, New Delhi is getting involved in the process of designing and conducting courses offering expertise in this field. Various educational institutions in this field across the country are preparing qualified specialists through various courses at their own level, yet the demand for professionals in this field remains.

importance of expertise

The importance of specialization gained through psychology and its related courses has increased further as a result of the changed circumstances after the corona period. In this time, the way people had to work from home and the way companies cut salaries and cut jobs to reduce the economic loss, resulted in employment opportunities in every sector, especially in the private sector. The fall caused mental depression.

The kind of circumstances prevailing today, there is a demand for specialization beyond general studies. As a result of this institutes are starting special courses in this field. PG Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology and Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counseling are such major courses.

Educational Qualifications

Different admission procedures are followed at the level of different educational institutions for pursuing undergraduate level courses. As far as the qualification is concerned, the qualification of 12th pass is prescribed for admission in this course. Even in postgraduate courses, institutes give importance to the admission of students interested in this field or studying this subject at the undergraduate level. Apart from this, diploma, certificate courses are also made available with the permission of Rehabilitation Council of India, New Delhi for the youth who wish to pursue professional work at the level of psychology, after which the youth can also work at the level of specialization in this field.

employment opportunities

The employment opportunities are immense while working in this area of ​​war with depression. You can select them according to your qualification. Apart from teaching, research, you can earn employment as a specialist consultant on the phone, giving counseling and counseling and also at the level of the organization. At the level of expertise, this is an area in which employment comes with self-satisfaction because depression is a problem that the sufferer does not even realize that he is suffering. In this you can set up your clinic, set up rehabilitation center, special posts have been created for specialists in this field in private and government institutions too.

study from here

Haryana Central University, Mahendragarh

Delhi University, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University, Maidan Garhi New Delhi

Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur

National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development, New Delhi

VN Yadav (Teacher, Central University of Haryana)